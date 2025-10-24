ARTICLE
24 October 2025

Saskatchewan's Nuclear Future

MA
On October 20, 2025, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan.
Erin Eccleston,Scott Masson,Bailey Woloshyn
On October 20, 2025, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan.

The goal of the Plan is to ensure reliable and affordable power for Saskatchewan residents and businesses by leveraging provincial resources, transitioning toward nuclear and advanced technologies, building out infrastructure and strengthening Indigenous and local participation in the energy sector.

The Plan creates exciting new opportunities for private enterprise to participate in Saskatchewan's evolving energy landscape. The release of the Plan signals a transformative period for Saskatchewan, opening the door to new investment, innovation and partnership opportunities.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to a nuclear future utilizing our amazing Saskatchewan uranium resource to power our province and provide a secure energy future," said Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison in a press release.

