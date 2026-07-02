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2 July 2026

Stringer LLP – 39th Annual Employers’ Conference (May 2026) (Video)

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Stringer LLP

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Stringer LLP has advised employers in all areas of Human Resources law, including employment, labour, occupational health and safety, workers’ compensation and human rights, for over 50 years. We serve employers in all provinces in Canada. As a nimble boutique firm, our clients – be they small ‘mom-and-pops’ or Fortune 100 companies – never get lost in the shuffle. We pride ourselves on our responsive and effective client service.
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This comprehensive workplace law conference covers critical employment issues facing organizations today, from protecting against departing employees and managing remote work arrangements to navigating health and safety enforcement with new criminal penalties. Legal experts examine legislative updates on transparency and layoffs, accommodation challenges involving addiction, enforceable termination clauses, and emerging trends in bonus entitlements, bad faith damages, and collective bargaining.
Canada Employment and HR
Jeremy Schwartz
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Once again, we offered this capacity event on a complimentary basis, presented on May 21, 2026 (hybrid).

You may watch each session from the conference at your convenience, by clicking the time references below. If you have questions or would like a member of our Team to reach out to assist you with our workplace law issues, please Let Us Know.

03:36 – Protecting Your Organization from Departing Employees 46:21 – Remote Work: WSIB, Accommodations, and Mandatory Return 01:11:54 – Health and Safety Enforcement: New Penalties and Criminal Cases 01:44:02 – Legislative Updates: Transparency, Leaves, and Layoffs 02:07:48 – Morning Q&A Session02:41:16 – Addiction, Accommodation, and Termination 03:12:47 – Drafting Enforceable Termination Clauses 03:59:17 – Ontario Superior Court Reforms and Arbitration 04:28:19 – Lightning Round: Bonus Entitlements 04:33:43 – Lightning Round: Bad Faith Damages 04:40:29 – Lightning Round: Notice Period Trends 04:47:17 – Lightning Round: Collective Bargaining Trends 04:58:56 – Afternoon Q&A and Closing Remarks

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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