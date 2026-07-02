Stringer LLP – 39th Annual Employers’ Conference (May 2026) (Video)

Once again, we offered this capacity event on a complimentary basis, presented on May 21, 2026 (hybrid).

You may watch each session from the conference at your convenience, by clicking the time references below. If you have questions or would like a member of our Team to reach out to assist you with our workplace law issues, please Let Us Know.

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03:36 – Protecting Your Organization from Departing Employees 46:21 – Remote Work: WSIB, Accommodations, and Mandatory Return 01:11:54 – Health and Safety Enforcement: New Penalties and Criminal Cases 01:44:02 – Legislative Updates: Transparency, Leaves, and Layoffs 02:07:48 – Morning Q&A Session02:41:16 – Addiction, Accommodation, and Termination 03:12:47 – Drafting Enforceable Termination Clauses 03:59:17 – Ontario Superior Court Reforms and Arbitration 04:28:19 – Lightning Round: Bonus Entitlements 04:33:43 – Lightning Round: Bad Faith Damages 04:40:29 – Lightning Round: Notice Period Trends 04:47:17 – Lightning Round: Collective Bargaining Trends 04:58:56 – Afternoon Q&A and Closing Remarks