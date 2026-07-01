Ontario Manufacturers: How To Reduce Workforce Risk In A Tight Labour Market

Ontario manufacturers are under increasing pressure to maintain production with fewer skilled workers. In this environment, workforce decisions are not simply an HR compliance issue; they are a strategic lever for stability, cost control, and growth. When those decisions are poorly structured, costs escalate quickly, operations are disrupted, and the ability to scale is compromised.

Many of these risks stem from how employment relationships are structured. This article highlights where manufacturers are most exposed and what leadership teams can do to improve cost predictability, protect production continuity, and maintain operational control, connecting labour and employment issues to the broader business priorities that drive enterprise value.

How Much Control Do You Actually Have?

A common assumption is that workforce instability is simply the result of a tight labour market. While market conditions play a role, your ability to respond to change as an employer is largely determined by how your workforce is structured. In practical terms, this means how easily you can reduce staff, adjust hours, or manage exits without triggering unexpected costs or legal exposure.

If demand drops, what does it cost to scale down? If performance becomes an issue, how quickly can it be addressed? If a key employee leaves, how disruptive will the gap be? These questions are shaped by employment law.

In Ontario, the Employment Standards Act (ESA) sets minimum thresholds for pay, hours, and termination. Those standards apply regardless of your operational needs. If your employment agreements do not clearly limit termination entitlements, for example, to ESA minimums, common law notice applies instead. Common law notice is the "reasonable notice" an employer must provide to a non-unionized employee when terminating their employment without cause. It is significantly more generous than statutory minimums and typically ranges from 3 to 24 months.

A similar issue arises when employers fail to build flexibility into their work arrangements at the outset. For example, non-union manufacturers often try to impose temporary layoffs during economic downturns. However, if the employment contract does not expressly allow for layoffs, these actions may trigger constructive dismissal claims from employees, exposing the employer to potential legal liability. Consider a manufacturer facing a sudden downturn in orders that lays off production staff for several weeks, only to learn that its employment agreements contain no layoff provision. Each affected worker may now have a constructive dismissal claim, turning a temporary cost-saving measure into a significant, unplanned liability.

Where Cost Becomes Unpredictable

Cost pressures in a tight labour market are anticipated. More surprising is how quickly those costs can become unpredictable and hard to manage when the manufacturer’s employment structures and practices are not properly aligned with applicable legal requirements.

Take worker classification as an example. If you label a worker as an independent contractor but, in practice, treat them like an employee by having significant control over their work and compensation, you risk owing unpaid wages, overtime, and statutory contributions going back in time. A manufacturer that has relied on the same “contractor” for years, setting their hours, providing their tools, and restricting their ability to work for others, may face a reassessment that results in years of retroactive remittances and penalties.

Day-to-day practices can also drive cost in less visible ways. For many manufacturers, sustained overtime is being used to offset labour shortages. While this may support short-term production targets, it can increase long-term labour-cost exposure and create compliance risks under employment standards legislation. If overtime becomes structural rather than temporary, it may signal a need to adjust workforce design to maintain predictable margins and reduce operational risk.

Reducing Avoidable Risk

Many employment disputes arise because expectations were unclear or changed without documentation. Well-drafted employment agreements address this by setting out key terms (e.g. duties, compensation, and termination) so there is less room for disagreement later.

This becomes especially important as you bring in workers through programs like the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). These workers are entitled to the same protections under employment standards and human rights legislation as any other worker.

Retention is a Business Risk

In a tight labour market, skilled employees will leave for more lucrative positions. If you invest in training without a clear retention strategy, you are effectively increasing your employees' market value without protecting that investment. For instance, a manufacturer that spends months training a CNC machinist, only to see that worker leave for a competitor offering a modest pay increase, has lost not only the training cost but also the production continuity that worker provided.

Some employers use training repayment agreements to address this. These can work, but only within limits. In Ontario, they are more likely to be enforced when the repayment reflects actual training costs and is structured as compensation for loss, rather than a penalty.

There are also statutory limits in certain contexts, particularly where the employer is classified as a temporary help agency. Under the ESA, such agencies cannot charge workers fees for onboarding, training, or job placement.

Proactive Planning

A more effective approach is to address employment issues before they arise, rather than reacting to them after the fact. That includes reviewing employment agreements, confirming that roles are properly classified, and ensuring policies are current and consistently applied. It also helps to consult a lawyer early. A focused review of your employment agreements and workforce structure can identify potential gaps while there is still time to address them, before a termination, layoff, or regulatory audit forces the issue.

Key Takeaways

How you structure your workforce determines how much control you have when things go wrong.

Immediate actions:

Set out essential terms and duties in employment agreements

Classify workers correctly from the outset

Longer-term actions:

Avoid relying on overtime as an ongoing staffing strategy

Protect your investment in employee training upfront

Use TFWP and similar programs carefully

If these decisions are not made in advance, they will be made for you later, but at a higher cost.