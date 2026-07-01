Upcoming Minimum Wage Changes For Manitoba Employers

Both the Manitoba and Federal Governments have recently announced increases to their applicable minimum wage rates. All Manitoba employers must ensure that their wages are in accordance with at least the applicable minimum wage rates. The following is a review of the recently announced increases that will impact Manitoba employers.

Provincially regulated employers in Manitoba

The Employment Standards Code generally provides that, for each year since 2017, the minimum wage rate is to be increased on October 1 in accordance with the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the preceding year.

In addition, the Code also allows the province to make larger increases to the minimum wage when year-over-year inflation exceeds 5% in the first quarter of a calendar year.

Currently, the minimum wage in Manitoba is $16.00. In accordance with the annual increase announced on April 1, 2026, this amount will be increased to $16.40 on October 1, 2026.

Federally regulated employers in Manitoba

Federally regulated employers (which include employers in the banking, telecommunications and interprovincial air, rail, road and marine transportation industries) are required to comply with the federal minimum wage rate, which is adjusted annually on April 1. The Federal minimum wage is similarly adjusted based on increases to the CPI.

Effective April 1, 2026, the Federal minimum wage has increased from $17.75 per hour to $18.15 per hour.