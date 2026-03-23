Family Status Accommodation: What Ontario Employers Must Know In 2026

With the shift in demographics and the limited availability of public support systems, employers are seeing more employees struggle to balance work and caregiving, leading to more accommodation requests.

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With the shift in demographics and the limited availability of public support systems, employers are seeing more employees struggle to balance work and caregiving, leading to more accommodation requests. Employers struggle to understand what workplace policies and legal obligations apply in such circumstances, leading to an increase in discrimination claims on the basis of family status.

In response, Ontario employers are responding to family status accommodation requests with a mix of flexibility, structured processes, and closer adherence to human rights law. The trend is clear: requests are rising, and employers are expected to handle them thoughtfully and lawfully.

Finding a way to best position your response in the face of a request for accommodation on the basis of caregiving responsibilities requires a bit of background knowledge, which we’ve provided in this blog. While an employment lawyer can provide key nuance, arming yourself with knowledge, also sets you up to know when you need to get legal counsel on next steps.

What Counts as “Family Status”?

Ontario employers must accommodate employees’ family status needs—typically caregiving responsibilities—unless doing so would cause undue hardship. The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) continues to reinforce that accommodation is a shared responsibility, and employers must follow a clear, evidence-based process when responding to requests.

Family status remains a protected ground under the Ontario Human Rights Code and covers a broad range of family relationships: parent–child relationships, (including biological, adopted, stepchildren, or other relationships akin to parent/child relationships), and dependent adults such as elderly parents and adult children living with disabilities. Where caregiving requirements for these individuals collide with workplace expectations, the duty to accommodate is engaged.

Employer Obligations

Where an employer becomes aware of a need for accommodation, whether express or implied, the employer must engage in the accommodation process. There are a number of steps the employer must undertake, including:

1. Recognize When the Duty to Accommodate Is Triggered The duty arises when an employee shows a prima facie case of discrimination—meaning a workplace rule or requirement negatively affects them because of caregiving responsibilities. The most common triggers are childcare schedule conflicts, elder-care responsibilities, medical appointments for dependents, and sudden or long‑term caregiving crises. 2. Engage in a Meaningful, Good‑Faith Process Ontario case law emphasizes that accommodation is a two-way street. Employers must request relevant information (but not overly intrusive details), explore reasonable alternatives, and document all steps taken in the process to review the request. Employees, in turn, must communicate needs clearly, cooperate in exploring solutions, and consider reasonable alternatives. Recent case law warns employers not to overreach when requesting personal details. For example, an arbitrator found an employer acted improperly by demanding intrusive financial information from a single mother seeking a shift change to attend to her childcare responsibilities. It’s important for employers not to rely on outdated assumptions when engaging in the process. For instance, the view that employees can “just find other childcare” has repeatedly been criticized as both unrealistic, and a failure to engage in the process in good faith. Another commonly held belief is that employees must exhaust every possible alternative before requesting an accommodation. The reality remains that, where an employee makes a request (or the employer otherwise becomes aware of the need), the employer is obliged to engage in the accommodation process. That process will give the employer the opportunity to understand the steps undertaken by the employee to address their needs, and to explore other options, including potential options for “self-accommodation” that might address the need without impacting the workplace. 3. Provide Reasonable Accommodation Accommodation may include providing flexible scheduling, remote or hybrid work arrangements, shift swaps, temporary reassignment, adjusted break times, and reassignment of non-essential duties. These accommodations aim to reduce conflict between work requirements and caregiving responsibilities without causing undue hardship. The goal is to remove barriers without causing undue hardship. 4. Understand “Undue Hardship” Employers can refuse accommodation only if it causes undue hardship based on three factors: cost, health and safety risks, and/or operational feasibility. This is a high threshold—mere inconvenience or preference is not enough. It is always recommended to consult with your legal advisor before making a determination that the accommodation would cause an undue hardship given the extremely high legal threshold to be met in order to successfully respond to a claim of discrimination on this basis. 5. What Employers Must Do vs. May Do There’s certainly no obligation that an employer provide only the minimum supports to the employee when a request for accommodation based on family status is being explored. An employer may be well-served to consider going beyond their strict legal obligations. The following chart to assist in reframing requirements as well as those options that you may wish to explore as part of the process to support your employees seeking accommodation. Must do: Assess requests promptly

Explore reasonable options

Document all steps

Provide only the necessary accommodation May do: Provide temporary accommodations

Offer more flexibility than required

Create internal family status policies

Provide additional caregiver supports

Trends & Practical Implications for Employers

A little digging into the case law, and various reporting about family status accommodation requests, I noted pattern emerge that I wanted to share with our readers.

Increased Scrutiny on Caregiving Needs: Ontario’s aging population and rising childcare costs mean more employees are requesting accommodations. Employers must be prepared for more frequent and complex cases.

Ontario’s aging population and rising childcare costs mean more employees are requesting accommodations. Employers must be prepared for more frequent and complex cases. Hybrid Work as a Standard Accommodation: Post pandemic norms have made remote/hybrid work a common and often reasonable accommodation option, even when an employer might be reluctant to implement this form of accommodation.

Post pandemic norms have made remote/hybrid work a common and often reasonable accommodation option, even when an employer might be reluctant to implement this form of accommodation. Documentation Is Critical: HRTO decisions continue to emphasize the importance of written records, clear communication, and evidence based decision-making (rather than impressionistic). It’s not enough to say “this won’t work” – the employer must demonstrate that the refusal to accommodate is based on facts and evidence to support their position.

HRTO decisions continue to emphasize the importance of written records, clear communication, and evidence based decision-making (rather than impressionistic). It’s not enough to say “this won’t work” – the employer must demonstrate that the refusal to accommodate is based on facts and evidence to support their position. Collective Bargaining Agreements May Add Requirements: Some workplaces (e.g., public sector) have additional family status accommodation provisions in the CBA. If you’re a unionized workplace, always be sure to check. If your CBA is silent on the point, be prepared to have it come up in your next round of bargaining.

Becoming More Aware of Legal Risk and How to Address It

Employers are increasingly aware that failing to accommodate can lead to human rights complaints. This has led many employers to train managers on accommodation obligations and update internal policies to clarify processes related to requests for accommodation based on family status. We are also seeing an increase in employers seeking legal advice earlier in the process, given how thorny these accommodations requests can be.

Some simple steps employers can take to proactively address the issue:

Creating a family status accommodation policy

Provide training to manager’s on how respond to family status accommodation requests.

Preparing a manager step‑by‑step checklists to ensure the process is properly framed.

Ontario employers in 2026 must treat family status accommodation as a core human rights obligation, not a discretionary benefit. The law expects a collaborative, well‑documented, and flexible approach—one that recognizes the realities of modern caregiving. It serves employers well to get ahead of the curve, not just to avoid legal headaches, but to set themselves up to become employers of choice and opening the field to wide and varied talent in an increasingly competitive global market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.