ARTICLE
11 February 2026

BC To Eliminate Sick Notes For Short-Term Absences: What Employers Need To Know

MM
Mackoff Mohamed

Contributor

Mackoff Mohamed logo

Going to trial or arbitration should always be considered steps of last resort so early advice directed at solving a problem or ameliorating the effect of one is a cost effective way of approaching a dispute. If early attempts to avoid or solve a problem are not successful we are ready, willing and able to litigate cases of all sizes and complexity.

We are always willing to sit down with a potential client to find how best to advance or defend a position. We also take pride in giving an honest appraisal of the client’s chances of success so that you may make informed decisions with a clear understanding of the risks and rewards.

Since 1992, Mackoff Mohamed has provided thoughtful and innovative representation to individuals and corporations. We possess a great depth of experience in trial and appellate work, mediation and arbitration. We understand that the best outcome in any case depends upon a number of considerations including preservation of ongoing business relationships and maintainin

Explore Firm Details
Effective this fall, Bill 11 will amend the Employment Standards Act to remove the requirement for employees to provide a doctor's note for short-term health-related absences.
Canada British Columbia Employment and HR
Gale Kim

Effective this fall, Bill 11 will amend the Employment Standards Act to remove the requirement for employees to provide a doctor's note for short-term health-related absences.

Employers should be aware of the following key points:

  • The legislation eliminates the need for a doctor's note for "short-term" absences;
  • The term "short-term absence" is not currently defined in the legislation, leaving employers to interpret what qualifies as short-term in practice;
  • The change is intended to ease pressure on BC's healthcare system and reduce unnecessary administrative costs for both doctors and employers.

The absence of a statutory definition for "short-term" raises important considerations. Employers may reasonably ask: Does this apply to absences of one day? Three? Five? Without further guidance, the lack of clarity may impact sick leave policies, attendance management practices, and approaches to handling potential misuse.

Further, the removal of automatic medical verification may challenge employers in workplaces where trust and communication are already strained. In cases where an employee's absence may trigger a duty to accommodate, employers may need to consider alternative means of understanding the employee's functional restrictions.

In the absence of further interpretative guidance, employers may consider taking the following steps:

  • Update Sick Leave Policies: Consider removing blanket doctor-note requirements for brief absences and include language referring to "reasonably sufficient proof" instead;
  • Train Supervisors: Ensure operational managers understand when they may or may not request medical information once the supporting regulations are released;
  • Reinforce Accommodation Procedures: Confirm that return-to-work and disability accommodation processes are distinct from general sick-leave tracking to ensure continued access to medical information where appropriate.

Originally published 2025 Oct 1

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gale Kim
Gale Kim
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More