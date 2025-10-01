Manitoba's Temporary Resident Retention Pilot: A New Way Forward For Employers & Workers

Earlier this month, the Government of Manitoba launched a new program that will allow employers to retain current employees who are temporary foreign workers. The Temporary Resident Retention Pilot can provide employers with a permanent residency pathway for qualified employees giving them the opportunity for a strong future for Manitoba.

Eligibility for employers

To take part in the program, the employer must already employ the temporary resident for a minimum of 18 months on a full-time basis. This pilot project is to allow current employees to continue to refine their skills and expertise, focusing on retaining skilled workers rather than recruiting them. The employer must also have a positive history of retaining temporary workers.

Other requirements for the employer include:

Having operations in Manitoba (e.g. an established production capability, plant or place of business) for at least three consecutive years in one of the following sectors: Agriculture Construction and trades Information technology Food processing Hospitality Heath care Education or Manufacturing

Being an incorporated or registered business in Manitoba that is in good standing; and

Having a gross annual revenue of at least $350,000 in each of the past three years.

The employer must also provide wages that are equal to or more than the median wage for that occupation in Manitoba. For TEER 4 and 5 occupations (roles that typically require a high school diploma or on-the-job training), exceptions may apply. For example, if the wage is lower than the median, the employer must pay for the temporary resident's work permit as well as help with settling into the province.

Eligibility for employees

Because the program is about supporting Manitoba's development, the candidate must show their intent to stay within Manitoba. They also need to have spent more than half their time in Manitoba during their stay in Canada, whether on visitor, study or work permits.

The employee must also:

Be between 21 and 45 years old, unless their employer submits a special request;

Have a valid work permit that will expire within a year of applying to the pilot program;

Have been at their current Manitoba workplace full time (at least 30 hours per week) for at least 18 months and have a permanent job offer;

Score at least 60 points on the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program assessment; and

Meet language requirements. Applicants in TEER 0, 1, 2 and 3 (higher-skilled) occupations need at least Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 5 in each test category, while TEER 4 and TEER 5 occupations need at least CLB 4.

Additionally, for jobs that require licensing or certification, employees must take steps to have their credentials recognized.

The full eligibility criteria for the Temporary Resident Retention Pilot is listed on the Government of Manitoba's website, where employers will also find the application form. It is important to note that meeting minimum requirements does not guarantee approval.

Strengthening retention

The Temporary Resident Retention Pilot is meant to support Manitoba's development by providing opportunities that benefit both employers and employees. The selection of candidates for the pilot may change as Manitoba's labour market shifts, ensuring the program remains responsive to the province's economic priorities.

