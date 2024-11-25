Rogers Layoffs: Understanding Your Employment Rights

In November 2024, Rogers Sports & Media announced layoffs affecting dozens of employees in its audio division, citing declining advertising revenue and market uncertainty. According to a report by CBC News, the layoffs impacted roles across multiple markets. A company spokesperson confirmed that no stations would be closed and programming, including podcasts, would remain unchanged.

These layoffs highlight ongoing challenges in the Canadian media industry, with similar announcements by competitors earlier this year:

BCE (Bell Media) sold a large portion of its radio portfolio in February 2024, leading to thousands of job losses.

sold a large portion of its radio portfolio in February 2024, leading to thousands of job losses. Corus Entertainment cut jobs and shuttered some stations in July, citing a "challenging advertising environment."

Rogers, which owns 56 radio stations across Canada, operates the country's largest ad-supported audio network, reaching eight million Canadians monthly, as highlighted in a company release from November 2023.

What Does This Mean for Rogers Employees?

For employees affected by these layoffs, the emotional and financial impact can be overwhelming. Understanding your legal rights is critical in navigating this difficult time.

Severance Entitlements Under Canadian Law

If you've been laid off, you may be entitled to severance pay. Factors that determine your severance package include:

Length of service

Age

Position

Availability of similar employment

Rogers is required to provide fair severance packages. However, many initial offers fall short of what employees are legally entitled to. Our team at Monkhouse Law can help ensure you receive the compensation you deserve. Learn more about severance pay.

Potential Issues with Layoff Notices

Layoff notices from Rogers may not always comply with employment laws. Common issues include:

Insufficient notice periods

Improper termination classifications (e.g., "temporary layoffs" that function as terminations)

Severance offers that don't align with your legal entitlements

Wrongful Dismissal and Rogers Layoffs

If your termination was handled improperly or you were laid off without adequate notice or compensation, you might have grounds for a wrongful dismissal claim. We have successfully represented clients in similar situations, securing fair compensation beyond initial severance offers.