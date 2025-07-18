Saskatchewan Minimum Wage Changes

On October 1, 2025, Saskatchewan employers must modify the compensation paid to minimum-wage employees.

Co-Author: Brad Heskin, summer law student

In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Saskatchewan government implemented specific annual increases to minimum wage, leading to a minimum wage increase from $11.81 in 2022 to $15.00 in 2024. This year, the Saskatchewan government has re-engaged the previous formulaic approach used prior to 2022.

On October 1, 2025, the minimum wage will increase to $15.35 per hour.

Under The Minimum Wage Regulations, increases to the minimum wage are determined by a formula that weighs changes to the consumer price index and average hourly salary reflected in the prior year.

Employers in Saskatchewan who pay the current minimum wage will need to ensure payroll processes are updated prior to October 1, 2025, so as to reflect the new $15.35 per hour minimum wage.

