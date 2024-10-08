Employment Law Tracker – October 2024

Canada: Changes to the International Student Work Program: Anticipated New Cap on Work Hours

Following pandemic-era changes to the federally-regulated International Student Work Program, and the recent expiry of a policy temporarily waiving the cap on working hours, the federal government has announced an intention to increase the cap from 20 hours per week to 24 hours per week.

Canada: Confidentiality Limited: When Anonymous Whistleblowers Must Be Identified

When an employer received complaints about an employee, it promised confidentiality to the complainants in the subsequent investigation. However, when the employer then relied on those complaints and investigation as a defence to the employee's wrongful dismissal claim, the Court ordered unredacted documents to be produced. This production was necessary, ruled the Court, for litigation fairness, showing a tension between transparency and protections for workplace whistleblowers.

Canada: Over 10,000 US Hotel Workers Strike Against Major Hotel Chains

The recent widespread labour unrest in the American hospitality sector may impact Canada's hotels and related businesses.

Canada: Open for Comment: Consultation on New Job Posting Rules in Ontario

The Ontario government has opened a consultation seeking feedback on new job posting rules. Stakeholders can comment via email until 20 September 2024.

Canada: Making a Promise Can Cost Employers Dearly

Following his constructive dismissal, a long-service agricultural employee was awarded $250,000 as a retiring allowance that the employer had promised but not paid. He also received punitive and other kinds of damages, resulting in an award of almost $440,000.

Canada: The Court Clarifies IME May Be Necessary to Test Plaintiff's Explanation for Failure to Mitigate Damages

An employee-plaintiff alleged his mental health condition, which he claimed arose from the manner of his termination, prevented him from seeking alternate employment for the entire 26-month notice period he claimed. The Court said this was much longer than cases have typically recognized for similar claims, and found that the plaintiff would have to undergo an IME if he continued with this allegation.

