Changes To The International Student Work Program: Anticipated New Cap On Work Hours

Bottom Line

Hon. Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, (the "Minister") recently announced upcoming changes to the International Student Work Program, whereby the maximum number of hours an international student can legally work would increase. Beginning sometime in the fall of 2024, international students who hold study permits but not work permits ("international students") will be allowed to work up to 24 hours per week off campus.

Background

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government temporarily waived the cap on work hours for international students, allowing them to work beyond the previous limit of 20 hours per week. However, on April 30, 2024, this temporary policy ended and was not extended, as we previously discussed here.

Current Rules

As of April 30, 2024, international students can only work 20 hours off-campus work per week while enrolled in classes. However, there are no restrictions on the number of hours international students can work during academic breaks or periods when they are not enrolled in classes, such as during the summer.

This remains the current state of the regulations as of September 4, 2024.

However, the Minister recently announced that the maximum hours of work for international students would permanently increase to 24 hours per week. This is slated to occur at an unspecified date in the fall of 2024, as the Ministry has not yet provided a specific date for when the increased cap will be implemented. We will continue to monitor changes.

Takeaways

Employers of international students will want to monitor these upcoming regulatory changes, and prepare to ensure that any international students they employ only work a maximum of 24 hours per week while enrolled in school. Until this change is in effect, international students are capped at 20 hours per week.

Experienced counsel can assist with workplace planning, and preparing employers for these upcoming changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.