1 December 2025

Termination Pay vs. Severance Pay In Ontario (Video)

DS
Devry Smith Frank LLP

Contributor

Find out how termination and severance pay work in Ontario under the Employment Standards Act. Employment law lawyer Leslie Haddock breaks down the difference between these two types of payments...
Canada Ontario Employment and HR
Leslie Haddock
Find out how termination and severance pay work in Ontario under the Employment Standards Act. Employment law lawyer Leslie Haddock breaks down the difference between these two types of payments employees may receive after losing their jobs. Termination pay compensates you for the time needed to secure new employment, while severance pay recognizes your years of service and commitment to the company.

You'll also learn the eligibility requirements for severance pay, including factors such as your length of employment and your employer's payroll size. Whether you've recently been laid off or want to understand your rights, Leslie offers clear insights into what you may be owed when your employment ends in Ontario.

In her employment law practice, Leslie assists both employees and employers with a range of workplace issues, including wrongful and constructive dismissal claims, human rights matters, and employment standards compliance. She reviews and drafts employment contracts, workplace policies, and termination packages, and provides guidance on employee discipline, accommodations, and obligations upon termination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Leslie Haddock
