Legislative Update Report No. 2025-01 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, January 1, 2025:
Canada Pension Plan
|SOR/2024-265
|Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations
Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2024-271
|Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
|SOR/2024-272
|Canada Offshore Renewable Energy Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-270
|Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025
|SOR/2024-269
|Order Declaring that the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025
|SOR/2024-275
|Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Financial Administration Act
|SOR/2024-273
|Regulations Amending the Government Contracts Regulations
Energy Efficiency Act
|SOR/2024-286
|Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (MA 2)
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
|SOR/2024-282
|Regulations Amending the Fuel Charge Regulations, No. 2
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
|SOR/2024-274
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (Recall Information)
Preclearance Act, 2016
|SOR/2024-283
|Preclearance in the United States Regulations
Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
|SOR/2024-266
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act
|SOR/2024-267
|Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act — Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-264
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:
Food and Drugs Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Shortages and Discontinuation of Sale of Drugs and Medical Devices)
Firearms Act
- Regulations Amending the Firearms Licences Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice concerning the availability of an equivalency agreement and of a report that summarizes how any comments or notices of objection were addressed [Nova Scotia]
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality – Iron
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-013-24 — Consultation on Changes to Licensing Requirements and Conditions of Licence on Space Debris Mitigation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Building and facility construction and maintenance services
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 4, 2025:
Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act
- Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-014
- Order — Carbon steel welded pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2024:
Alberta Utilities Commission Act
|Alta Reg 203/2024
|Electric Energy Land Use and Visual Assessment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 204/2024
|Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 211/2024
|Minor Injury Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 208/2024
|Alberta Safety Codes Authority Amendment Order
|Alta Reg 209/2024
|Exemption Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2024:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 289/2024
|Amends BC Reg 280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2024:
Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, SBC 2023, c 40
- Section 10 in force December 19, 2024. (BC Reg 290/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Registered Nurses Act, 2008
|NLR 107/24
|Registered Nurses Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, SNL 2019, c O-6.2
- Act in force December 27, 2024 (NLR 105/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 27, 2024:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 249/2024
|Cap-and-Trade Program Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 250/2024
|Quantification, Reporting and Verification Regulations — repeal
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 27, 2024:
An Act to Amend Chapter 1 of the Acts of 1994-95, the Environment Act, SNS 2022, c 46
- Section 1, subsections 2(1) and 4(1) and Section 6 in force December 11, 2024 (NS Reg 251/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
|O Reg 568/24
|Applications for Licences, amending O Reg 631/20
Planning Act
|O Reg 1/25
|Municipal Planning Data Reporting, amending O Reg 73/23
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, December 28, 2024:
Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 16
- Schedule 12, subsections 1(5), (7), 15(3), (5), which amend the Planning Act, in force January 1, 2025
- Schedule 12, subsections 1(6), 15(4), which amend the Planning Act, in force March 31, 2025
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- Schedule 1, subsections 1(1), 2, 3(1), (2), (5), (6), 4, 5, 7-12, 15, 16, 18, which amend the Architects Act, in force January 1, 2025
- Schedule 1, section 20, which amends the Professional Engineers Act, in force January 1, 2025
Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 20
- Schedule 1, sections 1, 3, 4, 5, which amend the Agricultural and Horticultural Organizations Act, in force July 1, 2025
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, December 28, 2024:
Health Information Act
|EC2024-1120
|Health Information Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2024-1135
|Dental Hygienists Regulations, amendment
Securities Act
|EC2024-1136
|Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Securities Act, SPEI 2024, c 75
- Act in force December 28, 2024.
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 4, 2025:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2025
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 décembre 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 1772-2024
|Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l'égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 janvier 2025:
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
|Décret 1848-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le partage et la cession des droits accumulés au titre des régimes de retraite des juges de la Cour du Québec, des juges de certaines cours municipales et des juges de paix magistrats
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 26, 2024:
Environnement Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 1772-2024
|Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 2, 2025:
Courts of Justice Act
|OC 1848-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the partition and assignment of benefits accrued under the pension plans of judges of the Court of Québec, judges of certain municipal courts and presiding justices of the peace
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 décembre 2024:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et le Règlement sur la sécurité et l'hygiène dans les travaux de fonderie
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les services de santé, l'équipement adapté et les autres frais
- Règlement sur la réadaptation
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et
de sécurité du travail
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 janvier 2025:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les honoraires relatifs à certains services juridiques rendus à des organismes du gouvernement
Code des professions
- Règlement sur les conditions et les modalités suivant lesquelles l'hygiéniste dentaire peut effectuer un débridement parodontal non chirurgical sans ordonnance
Loi sur les huissiers de justice
- Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 26, 2024:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines and the Regulation respecting safety and health in foundry works
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting health services, adapted equipment and other costs
- Regulation respecting rehabilitation
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety
regime
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention and participation mechanisms in establishments
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 2, 2025:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees for certain legal services rendered to bodies of the Government
Professional Code
- Regulation respecting the terms and conditions on which dental hygienists can perform non-surgical periodontal debridement without a prescription
Court Bailiffs Act
- Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 décembre 2024:
Code des professions
|AM 2024
|Montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2025-2026 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2024-05 de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et présidente du Conseil du trésor
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 26, 2024:
Professional Code
|MO 2024
|Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2025-2026 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2024-05 of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Yukon / Yukon
