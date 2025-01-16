Legislative Update Report No. 2025-01 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 12/26 to 01/08.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, January 1, 2025:

Canada Pension Plan

SOR/2024-265 Regulations Amending the Canada Pension Plan Regulations

Canada Wildlife Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2024-271 Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

SOR/2024-272 Canada Offshore Renewable Energy Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-270 Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025 SOR/2024-269 Order Declaring that the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-fired Generation of Electricity Regulations Do Not Apply in Saskatchewan, 2025 SOR/2024-275 Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Financial Administration Act

SOR/2024-273 Regulations Amending the Government Contracts Regulations

Energy Efficiency Act

SOR/2024-286 Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (MA 2)

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

SOR/2024-282 Regulations Amending the Fuel Charge Regulations, No. 2

Motor Vehicle Safety Act

SOR/2024-274 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (Recall Information)

Preclearance Act, 2016

SOR/2024-283 Preclearance in the United States Regulations

Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act

SOR/2024-266 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act SOR/2024-267 Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act — Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-264 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Venezuela) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:

Food and Drugs Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Food and Drugs Act (Shortages and Discontinuation of Sale of Drugs and Medical Devices)

Firearms Act

Regulations Amending the Firearms Licences Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice concerning the availability of an equivalency agreement and of a report that summarizes how any comments or notices of objection were addressed [Nova Scotia]

Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality – Iron

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-013-24 — Consultation on Changes to Licensing Requirements and Conditions of Licence on Space Debris Mitigation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Building and facility construction and maintenance services

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 4, 2025:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act

Notice Amending the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fees Notice

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-014

Order — Carbon steel welded pipe

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, December 31, 2024:

Alberta Utilities Commission Act

Alta Reg 203/2024 Electric Energy Land Use and Visual Assessment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 204/2024 Conservation and Reclamation Amendment Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 211/2024 Minor Injury Amendment Regulation

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 208/2024 Alberta Safety Codes Authority Amendment Order Alta Reg 209/2024 Exemption Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2024:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 289/2024 Amends BC Reg 280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, December 31, 2024:

Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, SBC 2023, c 40

Section 10 in force December 19, 2024. (BC Reg 290/2024)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Registered Nurses Act, 2008

NLR 107/24 Registered Nurses Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, SNL 2019, c O-6.2

Act in force December 27, 2024 (NLR 105/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 27, 2024:

Environment Act

NS Reg 249/2024 Cap-and-Trade Program Regulations — repeal NS Reg 250/2024 Quantification, Reporting and Verification Regulations — repeal

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, December 27, 2024:

An Act to Amend Chapter 1 of the Acts of 1994-95, the Environment Act, SNS 2022, c 46

Section 1, subsections 2(1) and 4(1) and Section 6 in force December 11, 2024 (NS Reg 251/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 568/24 Applications for Licences, amending O Reg 631/20

Planning Act

O Reg 1/25 Municipal Planning Data Reporting, amending O Reg 73/23

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, December 28, 2024:

Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 16

Schedule 12, subsections 1(5), (7), 15(3), (5), which amend the Planning Act, in force January 1, 2025

Schedule 12, subsections 1(6), 15(4), which amend the Planning Act, in force March 31, 2025

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

Schedule 1, subsections 1(1), 2, 3(1), (2), (5), (6), 4, 5, 7-12, 15, 16, 18, which amend the Architects Act, in force January 1, 2025

Schedule 1, section 20, which amends the Professional Engineers Act, in force January 1, 2025

Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 20

Schedule 1, sections 1, 3, 4, 5, which amend the Agricultural and Horticultural Organizations Act, in force July 1, 2025

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, December 28, 2024:

Health Information Act

EC2024-1120 Health Information Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-1135 Dental Hygienists Regulations, amendment

Securities Act

EC2024-1136 Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, December 28, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Securities Act, SPEI 2024, c 75

Act in force December 28, 2024.

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, January 4, 2025:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – March 2025

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 décembre 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1772-2024 Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l'égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 janvier 2025:

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Décret 1848-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le partage et la cession des droits accumulés au titre des régimes de retraite des juges de la Cour du Québec, des juges de certaines cours municipales et des juges de paix magistrats

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 26, 2024:

Environnement Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1772-2024 Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 2, 2025:

Courts of Justice Act

OC 1848-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the partition and assignment of benefits accrued under the pension plans of judges of the Court of Québec, judges of certain municipal courts and presiding justices of the peace

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 décembre 2024:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'information concernant les produits dangereux, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines et le Règlement sur la sécurité et l'hygiène dans les travaux de fonderie

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur les services de santé, l'équipement adapté et les autres frais

Règlement sur la réadaptation

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement sur les frais d'inscription, de déplacement et de séjour des programmes de formation concernant les mécanismes de prévention et de participation en établissement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 janvier 2025:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les honoraires relatifs à certains services juridiques rendus à des organismes du gouvernement

Code des professions

Règlement sur les conditions et les modalités suivant lesquelles l'hygiéniste dentaire peut effectuer un débridement parodontal non chirurgical sans ordonnance

Loi sur les huissiers de justice

Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 26, 2024:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Hazardous Products Information Regulation, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines and the Regulation respecting safety and health in foundry works

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting health services, adapted equipment and other costs

Regulation respecting rehabilitation

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation respecting registration, travel and accommodation expenses of training programs on prevention and participation mechanisms in establishments

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, January 2, 2025:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees for certain legal services rendered to bodies of the Government

Professional Code

Regulation respecting the terms and conditions on which dental hygienists can perform non-surgical periodontal debridement without a prescription

Court Bailiffs Act

Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 décembre 2024:

Code des professions

AM 2024 Montant de la contribution des membres des ordres professionnels pour l'année financière 2025-2026 de l'Office des professions du Québec — Arrêté numéro 2024-05 de la ministre responsable de l'Administration gouvernementale et présidente du Conseil du trésor

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, December 26, 2024:

Professional Code

MO 2024 Amount of the contribution payable by the members of the professional orders for the 2025-2026 fiscal year of the Office des professions du Québec — Order 2024-05 of the Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

No entries for this issue

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

