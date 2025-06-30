ARTICLE
30 June 2025

McKercher LLP Partner, George A. Green, Employment Matters Podcast Episode 676: Developments In The Canadian Legal Landscape & Pitfalls To Avoid, Brought To You By Employment Law Alliance

McKercher LLP

McKercher LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Saskatchewan, Canada with roots tracing back to 1926. With over 70 lawyers and locations in both Saskatoon and Regina, we have played an integral role in Saskatchewan’s most significant commercial projects and have led litigation cases that have shaped Canadian law.
McKercher LLP Partner, George A. Green joins Mark Alward for a timely discussion on the Employment Matters Podcast, brought to you by Employment Law Alliance.
Canada Employment and HR
George A. Green
On episode 676: Developments in the Canadian Legal Landscape & Pitfalls to Avoid, George and Mark discuss employment contracts and recent developments in employment law in Saskatchewan including recent court decisions.

"I like to say that employment contracts are kind of like prenuptial agreements in marriages. Everyone is at their senses at that time and when you agree on something that can be done ahead of time, it's a lot better than after the fact when the relationship goes sour." – George A. Green.

The episode is now available online.

George A. Green
