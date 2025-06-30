McKercher LLP Partner, George A. Green, Employment Matters Podcast Episode 676: Developments In The Canadian Legal Landscape & Pitfalls To Avoid, Brought To You By Employment Law Alliance

McKercher LLP Partner, George A. Green joins Mark Alward for a timely discussion on the Employment Matters Podcast, brought to you by Employment Law Alliance.

On episode 676: Developments in the Canadian Legal Landscape & Pitfalls to Avoid, George and Mark discuss employment contracts and recent developments in employment law in Saskatchewan including recent court decisions.

"I like to say that employment contracts are kind of like prenuptial agreements in marriages. Everyone is at their senses at that time and when you agree on something that can be done ahead of time, it's a lot better than after the fact when the relationship goes sour." – George A. Green.

The episode is now available online.

Listen Now!