31 July 2024

Episode 40: Student Success: Insights From Our Summer And Articling Students (Podcast)

Join us for "Student Success, Insights from our Summer and Articling Students" where Robyn Jeffries, Summer Student, is joined by Justin Lyon, Summer Student, and Jacob Jones, Associate, for a discussion...
Join us for "Student Success, Insights from our Summer and Articling Students" where Robyn Jeffries, Summer Student, is joined by Justin Lyon, Summer Student, and Jacob Jones, Associate, for a discussion on all things Student Recruitment. In this episode, Robyn, Justin and Jacob discuss how to navigate the Toronto recruitment cycles and share their advice on how to succeed as summer and articling students.

Jacob Jones
Robyn Jeffries
Justin Stuart-Lyon (Summer Student)
