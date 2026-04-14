Crypto In Divorce: How We Find It, Value It, And Prove Ownership

In today’s evolving financial landscape, divorce isn’t just about dividing the family home or bank accounts.

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In today’s evolving financial landscape, divorce isn’t just about dividing the family home or bank accounts. Increasingly, I’m seeing cases involving cryptocurrency - an asset that requires careful handling, expert valuation, and strategic legal guidance.

One of the most common questions clients ask me is: “Can we prove my spouse has cryptocurrency, and how do we deal with it in the separation?”

The short answer is yes… but the path to getting that answer is rarely simple.

In this blog, I will walk you through how cryptocurrency is identified, traced, and valued in the context of separation, including the steps we take as family law professionals, the red flags that suggest undisclosed crypto may exist, and the tools available to ensure these digital assets are fairly accounted for.

How Crypto Fits into Ontario’s Property Division Rules

Cryptocurrency — whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or another digital asset — is treated like any other property under Ontario’s equalization of net family property rules. That means it must be disclosed, valued, and factored into the division of assets after separation.

But here’s where things get tricky.

Proving Ownership

Unlike traditional bank accounts, cryptocurrency is often stored in digital wallets that don’t automatically appear on financial statements. So, we have to look for things like wallet addresses linked to the spouse and sudden or unexplained movement of funds, as examples.

Because crypto can be intentionally or unintentionally hidden, proving ownership often involves specialized investigative work. In some cases, spouses openly disclose their holdings, but in others, we need to dig deeper.

Determining Value

Cryptocurrency is volatile. Its value can rise or fall dramatically in a single day. Under Ontario law, the key valuation date is the date of separation. That means even if crypto is worth far more or far less today, what matters legally is its value on the day the marriage effectively ended.

To ensure accuracy, we typically gather records of any sale, transfer, or conversion. Because this valuation is so time‑sensitive, it’s essential that we use reliable and standardized data sources.

Tracing the History of the Asset

Knowing when the crypto was acquired and how it has been used is just as important as knowing its value. For example, has it been traded, converted, or loaned out? Was any of it gifted, inherited, or used to pay expenses? If the history is unclear, forensic tracing helps establish whether the asset forms part of the family property, or whether certain portions should be excluded.

Why We Use Experts

To ensure fairness, we often bring in blockchain experts and forensic accountants to help uncover and assess these digital assets. Their specialized tools can track wallet activity, trace transactions across blockchains, and verify whether assets exist, even when they’ve been moved or converted.

Cryptocurrency is no longer a fringe issue; it’s becoming a regular part of family law practice.

Final Thoughts

Dividing digital assets requires more than just legal knowledge; it takes a team of professionals and a deep understanding of what’s at stake. As crypto continues to evolve, so does the way it shows up in separation and divorce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.