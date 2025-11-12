CPD ACCREDITED Webinar - Panel: Resources Available To Survivors (Video)

- within Criminal Law topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
This CPD-Accredited panel discussion from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference brings together leading experts to explore the vital resources available to survivors.
Featuring Dr. Cindy McMann (Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis), Tamar Witelson (Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic), Grissel Orellana (Toronto Rape Crisis Centre/Multicultural Women Against Rape), and Lyndsey Butcher, MSW (Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region), the panel delves into topics such as trauma-informed care, legal advocacy, crisis support, and community-based programs.
Gain valuable insights into the diverse support systems empowering survivors and fostering resilience.
Please note that this program contains 1 hour of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.
