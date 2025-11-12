ARTICLE
12 November 2025

CPD ACCREDITED Webinar - Panel: Resources Available To Survivors (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
This CPD-Accredited panel discussion from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference brings together leading experts to explore the vital resources available to survivors.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

This CPD-Accredited panel discussion from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference brings together leading experts to explore the vital resources available to survivors.

Featuring Dr. Cindy McMann (Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis), Tamar Witelson (Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic), Grissel Orellana (Toronto Rape Crisis Centre/Multicultural Women Against Rape), and Lyndsey Butcher, MSW (Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region), the panel delves into topics such as trauma-informed care, legal advocacy, crisis support, and community-based programs.

Gain valuable insights into the diverse support systems empowering survivors and fostering resilience.

Please note that this program contains 1 hour of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More