ESG & Diversity - A Roadmap To Inclusive Sustainability (Video)

We held a webinar, ESG & Diversity: A Roadmap to Inclusive Sustainability, where we delved deep into the intersection of ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion?

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the largest and most prestigious legal, financial, and government institutions. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.

We held a webinar, ESG & Diversity: A Roadmap to Inclusive Sustainability, where we delved deep into the intersection of ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion?

We joined leading experts Bindu Cudjoe (Laurentian Bank), Caroline Codsi (Women in Governance), Sandeep Tatla (Fasken) and Gary Kalaci (Alexa Translations) to gain valuable insights on how to navigate this evolving landscape of sustainability and equity.

We discovered the latest strategies that will not only enhance your organization's bottom line but also foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Did you miss the webinar?

We've got you covered! Here's the full recording that you can watch anytime:

self

Originally published January 26, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.