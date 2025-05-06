ESG & Diversity - A Roadmap To Inclusive Sustainability (Video)

We held a webinar, ESG & Diversity: A Roadmap to Inclusive Sustainability, where we delved deep into the intersection of ESG and diversity, equity, and inclusion?
We joined leading experts Bindu Cudjoe (Laurentian Bank), Caroline Codsi (Women in Governance), Sandeep Tatla (Fasken) and Gary Kalaci (Alexa Translations) to gain valuable insights on how to navigate this evolving landscape of sustainability and equity.
We discovered the latest strategies that will not only enhance your organization's bottom line but also foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.
Did you miss the webinar?
We've got you covered! Here's the full recording that you can watch anytime:
Originally published January 26, 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.