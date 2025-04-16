Episode 086: Creating Community Through Inclusion With Charlie Johnstone (Podcast)

self

Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf catch up with Charlie Johnstone, the new President and CEO of Variety - the Children's Charity of Ontario.

They talk about his first few months on the job, how inclusion and community are driving everything forward, and why his experience running events like the Royal Winter Fair and Honda Indy helped him hit the ground running.

They also dig into the importance of creating real partnerships, building sustainable programs, and making space for everyone—on and off the field.

