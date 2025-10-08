Professional Boundaries Matter: Lessons From A Recent Disciplinary Decision

In recent headlines, a Regina physician was found guilty by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) of unprofessional misconduct for engaging in sexual impropriety with patients and unprofessional treatment of employees. In 2022, the physician faced seven allegations of misconduct including charges of inappropriate sexual relations with two female patients, one aged 19 and the other 16, alongside inappropriate behaviour directed at employees. In August, the CPSS found him guilty of three charges, confirming the breach involved both patients and staff. The discipline committee decision can be found here.

While the facts of this case are particularly egregious, it still serves as an important reminder of the need to be aware of professional boundaries. Physicians should recognize the vulnerabilities inherent in their role, not only as doctors but also as employers.

Inappropriate relationships or conduct with staff members—whether romantic, sexual, or verbally abusive—can trigger regulatory scrutiny, even if the conduct occurs off-hours or outside the physical workplace. In this case, the CPSS discipline committee found that the physician had directed inappropriate comments and behaviour toward his employees. Testimony revealed that he yelled at staff in front of patients, criticized their appearance, and engaged in frequent confrontations—conduct the committee described as inappropriate and unprofessional. One staff member testified that the work environment was "extremely stressful, busy, fast-paced, and that the physician's management style was "mean" and "aggressive." The committee found that the incidents involving disrespectful communication with staff still constituted a breach of professional standards although they were not sexual in nature.

When a professional misuses authority or creates an unsafe work environment, it reflects poorly not just on the individual but on the entire profession. As such, professionals must be especially mindful of how they interact with employees, particularly in smaller settings where boundaries can blur. Respect, professionalism, and accountability must guide every interaction.

Cases like this one highlight the risks when professionals violate boundaries with not only clients, but also employees. Not only does the professional face regulatory sanctions and/or legal claims, but there is also, of course, the wellbeing of those affected and, broader still, public confidence in the profession.

This case offers lessons for any professional working in hierarchical environments:

Prioritize Safe Workplaces: Cultivate environments where staff and clients feel able to report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Know the Limits: Familiarize yourself with your professional regulatory body's standards—clear prohibitions often exist against romantic or sexual relationships with clients or subordinate staff.

Err on the Side of Caution: Even consensual conduct can be subjectively perceived as exploitative when power imbalances exist.

Seek Guidance: If ethical or boundary issues arise, consult legal counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.