Employers Required To Harvest Harmony, Cultivate Respect

As of May 17, 2024, all provincially regulated workplaces in Saskatchewan are legally required to have a violence prevention policy and a harassment policy. Employers must ensure a safe, healthy and respectful workplace for everyone. This article delves into these critical considerations, highlighting the importance of robust policies against harassment, violence and discrimination to foster an inclusive and compliant environment for all.

This article was prepared with the assistance of summer student Ethan Fiedelleck.

