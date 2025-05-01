The Power Of Mindset And Mentorship: Asheesh Advani's Lessons For Aspiring Leaders | Ep. 31 (Podcast)

He's currently the CEO to one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs, @JA Worldwide, and an active member of angel investment groups and Young Presidents Organization.

Dive into an insightful conversation as @Gary Kalaci sits down with entrepreneur, investor, and author @Asheesh Advani.

Founder of CircleLending in 2001, he pioneered the business of managing person-to-person loans between relatives and friends before it was acquired by @Richard Branson's Virgin Group in 2007.

As a columnist for @Entrepreneur, he is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a media commentator. He has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Time Magazine, and has been profiled on PBS and NPR.

He's currently the CEO to one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs, @JA Worldwide, and an active member of angel investment groups and Young Presidents Organization. His latest co-authored book “Modern Achievement” reveals the innovative new framework that young leaders need to succeed in our rapidly-changing modern reality.

00:00 - Introduction to Asheesh Advani and Junior Achievement

02:55 - Asheesh's Journey: From Tech Entrepreneur to Nonprofit Leader

06:09 - Lessons from Failure: The Importance of Market Research

09:14 - The Evolution of Achievement: Insights from Asheesh's Book

11:53 - The Role of Mentorship and Networking in Career Development

14:57 - The Impact of Junior Achievement on Youth Education

18:11 - The Global Reach and Mission of Junior Achievement

20:48 - How to Get Involved with Junior Achievement

24:09 - Key Learnings for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Leaders

27:03 - The Importance of Learnability and Mindset

29:57 - Rapid Fire Questions and Parting Thoughts

Originally published 21 November 2024

