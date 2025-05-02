DEI Considerations For Canadian Companies Operating In The U.S.

On his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order banning all diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the U.S. federal government. This move has created important considerations for Canadian companies operating in the U.S., says New York partner Ellie Kang.

"The atmosphere of uncertainty is now palpable in Canada," she said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

Ellie explained that companies with operations in the U.S. are answerable to U.S. laws and should "review any initiatives that include preferential treatment for individual groups, especially if they include hard numbers."

President Trump's executive order may prompt some companies to find new ways of pursuing diversity.

"You can strengthen your recruiting efforts at individual schools or in individual geographic areas," Ellie said. "It's never been illegal [in the U.S.] to have a good outreach program."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.