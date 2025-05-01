Leadership Requires Courage! - Rahul Bhardwaj On Personal Growth And Leadership - Ep 34 (Podcast)

self

🔥🎙️ New Firing On All Syllables" Episode Alert!

In our latest episode, Rahul Bhardwaj, President & CEO of the Institute of Corporate Directors, joins Alexa Translations CEO, Gary Kalaci, for an inspiring conversation about leadership, trust, and personal growth.

🌟 About Rahul Bhardwaj:

Renowned for his work in corporate governance and leadership development.

Passionate advocate for education and not-for-profit involvement.

A career spanning law, city-building, and transformative leadership.

💡 Key Takeaways from the Episode:

1️⃣ Curiosity is key—it drives leadership and decision-making.

2️⃣ Trust builds great organizations, but it's fragile and must be nurtured.

3️⃣ Not-for-profits are more than a way to give back—they're a platform for personal growth and leadership.

4️⃣ Education shapes perspectives, fueling both personal and professional success.

5️⃣ Leadership requires courage—embracing discomfort and tough decisions is essential.

Originally published 13 December 2024

