Strategic Complexity: Canadian M&A Outlook 2026

The Canadian M&A market in 2026 will reward certainty of execution over transaction speed. Domestic transactions will continue to anchor activity as foreign capital faces heightened scrutiny under the Investment Canada Act (ICA) and a revamped Competition Act. Government priorities spanning defence readiness, energy transition, critical minerals and sovereign AI infrastructure will direct capital flows. Private equity will deploy with discipline. Success will depend on structuring around regulatory presumptions, securing capital beyond traditional channels and aligning with federal industrial policy.

Federal industrial policy is expected to drive sustained capital flow into defence and critical minerals over the coming decade. Domestic transactions will dominate as foreign buyers face longer approval timelines and higher rejection risk. For dealmakers, regulatory preparedness and strategic clarity will determine outcomes.

Capital diversification and the Canada-Gulf corridor

The Canada-US corridor remains vital but no longer exclusive. Trade friction and rigorous ICA enforcement are prompting diversification. While the United States Supreme Court's February 20, 2026 ruling struck down tariffs imposed under emergency powers, uncertainty persists as alternative statutory frameworks remain available, creating a window of regulatory uncertainty. We expect Canadian companies to continue to pursue defensive acquisitions within the United States. Simultaneously, Gulf sovereign wealth funds from the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are deploying capital into critical minerals, healthcare platforms and digital infrastructure. Capital from these allied nations is increasingly replacing investment from restricted sources, positioning Gulf funds as preferred partners for strategic infrastructure projects.

This diversification aligns with Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, launched February 2026, which commits CA$180 billion in procurement by 2035 and targets 70% of defence acquisitions to Canadian industry across nine sovereign capability areas including aerospace, ammunition, digital systems, sensors and advanced manufacturing. The Strategy's BUILD-PARTNER-BUY framework prioritizes domestic consolidation, structured partnerships with allied firms and foreign acquisitions only under conditions requiring meaningful Canadian reinvestment. Canada's alignment with NATO capabilities is driving acquisitions, with companies increasingly looking to European markets for procurement partnerships rather than relying exclusively on US suppliers. Defence readiness acquisitions will intensify throughout 2026 as companies acquire capabilities responsive to emerging operational requirements.

The regulatory fortress: Competition and national security scrutiny

The Competition Act transformation represents a structural shift in deal risk. Mergers in concentrated markets are now presumed anti-competitive unless the parties prove otherwise. Acquirers in telecommunications, banking, grocery, retail and related sectors must now prove their transactions will not substantially lessen competition, requiring extensive economic analysis and extending timelines. New provisions targeting misleading environmental claims impose liability on parties making unsubstantiated sustainability representations. The burden of proof rests with businesses to demonstrate environmental claims are based on adequate and proper testing. The Competition Bureau is testing its expanded enforcement powers.

The ICA is being enforced with unprecedented rigour. Mandatory pre-closing filing requirements for investments in prescribed business activities, including sensitive technologies, critical minerals and personal data infrastructure, will introduce regulatory delays that create market risk. The expanded net benefit test effectively freezes capital from non-allied nations in strategic sectors. With foreign capital restricted, domestic buyers and allied sovereign funds face less competition for critical assets, creating pricing advantages for buyers who can move with certainty.

Private Equity: Deployment pressure and exit discipline

Private equity sponsors carry record uninvested capital and face intense pressure to deploy and exit assets. In Canada, this will lead to disciplined add-on acquisitions and selective exits as holding periods will continue to be extended. Sponsors are crystallizing returns through secondary buyouts and take-private transactions of undervalued public companies. Sponsors dominate the mid-market, particularly in transactions valued between CA$25 million and CA$500 million. Growing use of continuation vehicles offers alternatives to traditional exits, enabling sponsors to hold winners longer while delivering distributions to limited partners.

As in 2025, the frequency of carve-out transactions is continuing. Portfolio rationalization is accelerating as companies look to simplify operations under geopolitical pressure and AI disruption. Corporate sellers are divesting non-core assets to refocus on strategic priorities. Private equity buyers are increasingly viewing carved-out divisions as prime deployment opportunities with embedded operational improvement potential. Although carve-out transactions often create complexity due to operational disentanglement, IT and data separation and standalone cost structure modeling, these challenges primarily create execution risk. For sponsors with operational expertise and patient capital to manage transition services and post-separation integration, carved-out transactions offer differentiated entry points with less competitive tension than traditional auction processes.

Private credit will continue to be an active player in mid-market financing in 2026. With traditional lenders remaining risk-averse, private lenders are well positioned to finance deals between CA$25 million and CA$500 million, offering higher leverage multiples and greater structural flexibility. Private credit will continue to see material growth in sponsor-backed transactions. For sellers, this means buyers can move faster and with more certainty. For buyers, it means accessing leverage that traditional lenders will not underwrite.

Sector concentration: Infrastructure, defence, critical minerals and technology

Federal nation-building priorities are driving M&A in infrastructure, energy transition assets, defence and critical minerals. Transactions are motivated by scale, supply chain security and long-term capital deployment. Mining M&A is expected to lead public transaction volume, driven by lithium, copper, nickel and rare earth demand. Federal investments are supporting domestic digital capabilities and M&A activity across the AI stack-encompassing data centres, cybersecurity and energy systems supporting advanced computing is accelerating. Sovereign AI, referring to domestic control over AI infrastructure and capabilities essential to national security, has become a strategic priority.

Technology remains the most active sector by volume, with particular interest in software-as-a-service, data centres and AI-enabled services. With IPO markets constrained, M&A remains the primary exit route for Canadian technology companies. Canadian and international buyers now collectively exceed US buyers in technology exits, demonstrating that liquidity no longer requires exclusive reliance on US capital.

Wealth management consolidation is accelerating as intergenerational wealth transfer reshapes the advisory landscape. Independent registered investment advisors are being acquired by banks and financial sponsors seeking to expand fee-generating businesses. Higher interest rates are forcing distressed transactions in certain sectors, such as real estate and other capital-intensive sectors, creating opportunities for sponsors to acquire assets at distressed valuations.

Execution discipline: Structure, diligence and certainty

Deal structures will continue to be materially more sophisticated. Earnouts, vendor take-back financing and milestone-based payments are standard mechanisms as buyers and sellers bridge valuation differences and share post-closing risk. Enhanced due diligence now determines transaction viability, covering cybersecurity, ESG compliance, antitrust risk and supply chain vulnerabilities. Certainty of execution, rather than headline price, is the decisive differentiator. Representations and warranties insurance will continue to be widely deployed, providing risk transfer mechanisms that facilitate cleaner deal structures.

The interim period between signing and closing continues to lengthen due to regulatory scrutiny, raising the cost of capital and integration risk. Sellers now prioritize buyers who can deliver regulatory certainty and compressed timelines. Strong antitrust analysis at the letter of intent stage, pre-cleared financing and credible ICA navigation plans provide material competitive advantages in contested processes.

The path forward

The 2026 Canadian M&A market will reward strategic clarity, regulatory preparedness and execution discipline. Strong private capital reserves and supportive government investment could continue to create opportunities, but regulatory complexity and geopolitical uncertainty demand sophisticated navigation. In this environment, certainty outweighs speed. Success requires conducting due diligence that withstands enforcement scrutiny, accessing capital beyond traditional sources and recognizing that certainty is the most valuable asset in an environment of strategic complexity.

Dentons' Corporate group continues to advise on the most complex and consequential transactions in the Canadian market, bringing deep experience in regulatory navigation, cross-border structuring and strategic capital deployment. For clients evaluating strategic options, considering succession planning or navigating cross-border structures, we welcome the opportunity to discuss how these trends may impact your specific circumstances and objectives.

