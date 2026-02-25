Episode 94: Demonstrating Leadership In Motion Through Embracing Organizational Change (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 94, Heather is joined by Roseanne Carey, Chief Financial Officer of the University Hospital Foundation. They discuss raising capital, managing large organizations, and Roseanne's career evolution from a CPA in public accounting to leading transformative change across industries. The conversation highlights the importance of adaptability, understanding the 'why' behind changes, and aligning organizational goals for effective transformation and sustainability. Additionally, they delve into the concept of venture philanthropy and how the University Hospital Foundation is driving systemic improvements in healthcare through innovative funding and partnerships. Roseanne also shares personal insights on juggling professional and personal responsibilities, as well as the vital role of community and support systems in achieving success. To learn more about the University Hospital Foundation's work, visit their website at https://givetouhf.ca.

CPD/CLE Accreditation:

Law Society of British Columbia: 45 minutes Practice Management

45 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 45 minutes Professionalism

