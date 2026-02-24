Blakes UpRound™: February 2026

In This Edition

Key considerations for companies using artificial intelligence (AI) internally.

Insight into AI and cybersecurity, new federal digital accessibility regulations, emerging FinTech reporting requirements, biometric privacy compliance, proposed updates to Canada's competition and greenwashing laws, recent cross-border tariff and investment developments, and other need-to-know topics.

A look at 2025 in the market, and how it stacked up against previous years.

Market Insights

Governing the Internal Use of Artificial Intelligence – Key Considerations —Many studies indicate that more than 70% of companies are making use of AI internally. While these tools can create efficiencies and reduce costs, managing their use within an organization is critical. By their fundamental nature, their use, even casually by companies and their employees, can introduce significant risks that may not be immediately apparent.

Read more in our new Blakes Bulletin: Governing the Internal Use of Artificial Intelligence – Key Considerations.

Legal Update

Founders and investors may find the following insights from our Blakes colleagues helpful and instructive:

Deal Monitor

Data sourced from PitchBook.

In recent investor news, Y Combinator's decision to resume investing in Canadian-incorporated startups is a strong vote of confidence in Canada's innovation ecosystem. Re-engagement from one of the world's most influential startup accelerators reinforces Canada's role as a critical pipeline for high-impact companies and underscores the importance of maintaining pathways for Canadian founders to access top-tier global capital and networks.

Similar to 2024, 2025 saw a relatively even distribution of value between early stage, later stage and growth equity deals. Its total deal value is roughly in line with 2023 and 2024, meaning the market is seeing a reset from the 2021 and 2022 excess but has not yet re-entered a growth cycle.

Information Technology investments were once again the most active industry, comprising nearly half of the top 20 deals and 35% of total deals in 2025. Healthcare, commercial products and services, and consumer products and services investments continue to be very active as well, combining for 51% of total deals.

Among the largest transactions to date was British Columbia-based Clio's US$850-million Series G venture funding through a combination of debt and equity on November 10, 2025. The funds will be used to lead the next generation of legal innovation and deliver lasting impact for legal professionals and their clients worldwide.

Other notable transactions from 2025 include Cohere's US$700-million of Series D1 funding led by Radical Ventures and Inovia Capital; and Wealthsimple Technologies' C$750-million of Series E funding led by Dragoneer Investment Group and GIC Private.

2025 saw the highest number of total deals in nearly a decade, meaning investors are doing more deals than ever, but only where capital can be protected, pushing money away from late-stage bets and toward early optionality and growth equity certainty.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the bulletin@blakes.com Marketing Department.

© 2025 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.