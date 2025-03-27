CDPQ Infra Calls For Progressive Design-Build Services For TramCité Project

CDPQ Infra has launched two requests for expressions of interest (DEI) for progressive design-build (PDB) services for the 19-kilometre TramCité Project in Québec City.

The DEIs will qualify up to three companies or groups of companies that wish to provide CDPQ Infra and its subsidiaries PDB services for:

civil engineering infrastructure and buildings required in connection with the project, and the supply, integration, commissioning and maintenance of the systems required for the project.

Both DEIs close on April 14, 2025.

The TramCité Project is a significant infrastructure initiative valued at C$7.6 billion, jointly undertaken by CDPQ Infra, the Government of Quebec and the City of Québec. The project, which will integrate itself in the city's transportation network, will provide a modern, 100 percent electric tramway for the population of Québec City. The project is scheduled to begin in 2027 and is expected to be completed by 2033.

