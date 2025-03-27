ARTICLE
27 March 2025

CDPQ Infra Calls For Progressive Design-Build Services For TramCité Project

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
CDPQ Infra has launched two requests for expressions of interest (DEI) for progressive design-build (PDB) services for the 19-kilometre TramCité Project in Québec City.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Yannick Beaudoin,Alexis Fol, and Chloe SooYun Cho
The DEIs will qualify up to three companies or groups of companies that wish to provide CDPQ Infra and its subsidiaries PDB services for:

  1. civil engineering infrastructure and buildings required in connection with the project, and
  2. the supply, integration, commissioning and maintenance of the systems required for the project.

Both DEIs close on April 14, 2025.

The TramCité Project is a significant infrastructure initiative valued at C$7.6 billion, jointly undertaken by CDPQ Infra, the Government of Quebec and the City of Québec. The project, which will integrate itself in the city's transportation network, will provide a modern, 100 percent electric tramway for the population of Québec City. The project is scheduled to begin in 2027 and is expected to be completed by 2033.

Bennett Jones has previously written on the opportunities for companies in the TramCité Project.

Authors
Photo of Yannick Beaudoin
Yannick Beaudoin
Photo of Alexis Fol
Alexis Fol
Photo of Chloe SooYun Cho
Chloe SooYun Cho
