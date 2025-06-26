Episode 3: IP In M&A – Due Diligence, Risk Mitigation And Avoiding Costly Surprises (Podcast)

As AI and technology reshape industries, intellectual property (IP) has become a critical asset in M&A deals. How can buyers ensure they're acquiring the IP they expect, and what happens when the chain of title isn't clear?

In this episode, Jason Saltzman, Partner and National Lead of Dentons' M&A Group has an insightful discussion with Kristal Allen, Partner in the Corporate and Venture Technology group and Bob Tarantino, Counsel in the Media, Entertainment and IP group, as they explore key IP risks, due diligence strategies, and how IP impacts deal value.

Whether buying, selling, or advising on tech-driven transactions, this episode offers essential insights for today's innovation-focused M&A market.

