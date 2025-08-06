Lights, Camera, Algorithm: Generative AI's Legal Impact On The Entertainment Industry (Video)

self

Explore the growing impact of generative AI (genAI) tools, such as ChatGPT, DALL·E, and Midjourney, on copyright law and their intersection with the entertainment industry. It will delve into the complex challenges of securing copyright protection for works involving AI, particularly how genAI disrupts traditional notions of authorship and originality.



This on-demand webinar will examine how genAI companies may infringe creators' rights through data scraping and AI training and highlight the legal gaps that currently enable this exploitation. Recent high-profile infringement lawsuits will be analyzed to understand how the legal landscape may evolve for both AI developers and entertainment industry professionals.

Key topics

Introduction to copyright law: We'll explain the basic requirements for works to be eligible for copyright protection and explore the nuances between the Canadian and U.S. copyright systems.

Copyright law's incompatibility with genAI: How has genAI disrupted the concept of human creativity and authorship? We'll cover the challenges creatives may face when attempting to secure copyright protection for works that incorporate genAI content.

Landmark cases on genAI content: We'll discuss what the courts and copyright offices have said about genAI to date, and how the law is shaping as this technology becomes more effective, accessible, and prominent.

Copyright infringement and data scraping: How can genAI companies infringe creators' copyrights through data scaping and AI training? We'll explore the gaps in the law that enable this exploitation, and the common arguments that developers use to justify infringement.

Disney and Universal's new lawsuit: We'll explain how Disney and Universal's new lawsuit against Midjourney could shape the way genAI developers train their models and safeguard against infringing outputs.

Current genAI usage in the entertainment industry: We'll cover how AI is being integrated into the creative process including scriptwriting, animation and marketing, and the growing tensions between studios and artists over its use.

Risks and strategies for protecting IP: We'll explore theliability and infringement risks associated with AI usage on film and TV projects, as well as practical tips and risk mitigation strategies.

This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.



Guest speaker

Dina Appleton, Executive VP, Global Business and Legal Affairs, Cineflix Media Inc.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.