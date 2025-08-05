Canadian Intellectual Property Office "Next Generation Patents" Update And Status As Of July 22, 2025

On July 17, 2024, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) launched a new electronic system and portal, MyCIPO Patents, as part of its Next Generation Patents initiative.

On July 17, 2024, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) launched a new electronic system and portal, MyCIPO Patents, as part of its Next Generation Patents initiative. The launch has been fraught with difficulties, creating delays, errors and unresponsiveness.

The following is an update of the MyCIPO Patents system as of July 22, 2025, and delays applicants may yet face.

New filings

All new filings are now using MyCIPO Patents, and we now obtain an application number immediately on filing. The official Filing Certificate / Acknowledgement of National Entry follows once CIPO confirms that all filing requirements were met. We note some Filing Certificates / Acknowledgements of National Entry are missing priority numbers and/or have truncated titles or truncated inventor information, but we have been assured that these are correct on file. Corrected versions will NOT be sent out. Duplicate Filing Certificates and Acknowledgements of National Entry have been issued in some cases; these are being corrected by CIPO if two different application numbers are accidentally assigned to the same application.

CIPO has advised that the current status of processing of new divisional filings is May 2025, of new PCT national phase filings is March 2025, and of new regular applications is May 2025.

Publication

There continues to be a delay beyond the 18-month confidentiality period for the publication of many applications. There continues to be a delay in publication of divisional applications.

No requests for early publication (before the end of the confidentiality period) were acted on by CIPO between July and December 2024.

The Office reports that they have started publishing applications in December, and this will slowly ramp up to normal levels as the backlog is cleared.

Maintenance fees

We are able to pay maintenance fees regardless of whether an application number has been assigned. However, we cannot use the automated maintenance-fee payment system if an application number has not yet been assigned. Instead, payment must be made through “general correspondence”.

Maintenance fees paid using “general correspondence” are now processed to July 2025, and though these may not yet be up to date in the Canadian Patent Database, CIPO reports that confirmation of payment is available through the MyCIPO Patents portal.

Requests for Examination

No acknowledgements of Requesting Examination were issued between July 2024 and March 2025. This has resumed in March, and we are now seeing the backlog being cleared. We have seen CIPO clerical errors in the information on the acknowledgements, which are documented and acknowledged; the Office will only send a written correction in cases where the error is in the application number or filing date, or if the error resulted in the acknowledgement being sent to the wrong place. Other errors will be corrected in CIPO's system, but a new acknowledgement will not be issued. CIPO has advised that Requests for Examination from July 2024 are currently being processed. CIPO advises that “some” requests for Examination tied to new applications filed between June 20, 2024 and January 20, 2025 outside of the MyCIPO Patents portal are also being processed, with priority to those with accelerated examination and PPH.

Examiner Requisitions

Examiners have been issuing Examiner Requisitions (Office Actions) throughout. However, processing of Applicant responses to Examiner Requisitions, and getting them back to Examiners for consideration has been significantly delayed. As a result, we have noticed significant delays in second Examiner Requisitions and/or Allowances based on responses filed since July 2024. Further, due to delays in processing voluntary amendments, some Examiner Requisitions have been based on outdated information. CIPO has relaxed the requirements for withdrawal of Examiner Requisitions in some cases.

The Office reports that they are currently processing responses to Examiner Requisitions from September 2024 and voluntary amendments from June/July 2024.

Expedited examination

Requests for expedited examination (either through PPH or otherwise) had not been processed since July 2024 but have resumed in May 2025. CIPO has indicated that all expedited examination requests submitted before May 2025 have now been processed, and confirmation that the request was compliant can be verified in the Canadian Patents Database, as the Office will no longer issue written confirmation of compliance. CIPO has confirmed that, though these cases have been processed, there exist many expedited examination cases that are significantly past the service standard or performance target for examination, but that correcting this is a priority of the Office.

Requests for Continued Examination

Requests for Continued Examination have started being processed and added to Examiners' workflow, with CIPO currently processing Requests from September 2024. Acknowledgements are not being generated, but confirmation of the request can be verified in the Canadian Patent Database.

Requests for Extension of Time

The CIPO reports that they are currently processing extensions of time from September 2024, but that “operational focus is currently elsewhere”. The Office has cautioned that the note “Extension of Time for Taking Action Requirements Determined Compliant” in the Canadian Patent Database is not determinative. An extension of time is only confirmed once the Applicant receives a letter from CIPO to that effect.

Allowances

There were no Notices of Allowance issued between July and November. Since November, we have started to see Notices of Allowances being issued, more recently at an improved pace. CIPO has indicated that the backlog of Notices of Allowance received from examiners has been cleared to early-April 2025.

Grant

We continue to see significant delays and greatly reduced volumes of granted patents. CIPO has started publishing a list of all applications where the status is “pre-grant”. CIPO aims for granting and issuance to occur within six weeks of such “pre-grant” status, stating they are prioritizing granting of applications which have been “pre-grant” for more than six weeks. CIPO is currently processing final fee payments from August 2024.

Changes of agent

CIPO reports they have started processing revocation and appointment of agent requests, and are currently processing such requests from September 2024.

Assignments and transfers

Assignments and transfers are still greatly delayed, with CIPO working through the backlog. CIPO has indicated that transfers from December 2024, name changes from August 2024, and document registrations from June 2024 are currently being processed. Document registrations where there is more than one document to be registered are not yet being processed. Certificates of recordal are not yet being generated. Confirmation of compliant transfer can be verified in the Canadian Patent Database.

Changes of address or method of correspondence

The processing of changes of address or method of correspondence requests for applications with numbers above 3,243,062 has resumed. The Office reports they are currently processing such requests from November 2024.

Correction of applicant or inventor

The processing of corrections to applicants or inventors for applications with numbers above 3,243,062 has resumed. The Office reports they are currently processing such requests from August/September 2024.

Late notices

If a maintenance fee is not paid by the deadline, CIPO must send out a “late notice” setting a late payment deadline, which is the later of: six months after the missed maintenance fee deadline, and two months after the date of the late notice. A similar late notice is sent if the deadline to request examination is missed. No late notices have been issued since July 2024. This means many “late” periods (including for maintenance fee payments) have been extended beyond 6 months, giving Applicants an extended opportunity to revive applications. Third-party rights still apply in many instances after six months, regardless of whether a late notice has been sent.

Abandonment notices

Notices of Abandonment have not been issued since July 2024. Note that the issuance of a notice of abandonment does not trigger the reinstatement period, which is timed from the date of abandonment regardless of whether a notice has been issued.

Reinstatement notices

Notices of reinstatement have not been issued since July 2024. Applications for which reinstatement has been requested are still showing as abandoned.

Incorrect status on CIPO database

There continues to be a volume of applications and patents with incorrect statuses on the public CIPO database, which do not reflect submissions filed since July 2024. CIPO has stated that the status will be corrected once correspondence has been processed. CIPO has asked Applicants to only report errors “caused by known issues” where there is an urgent issue, such as a risk of loss of rights.

Note that CIPO now reports that some applications or patents may appear in good standing or a state of administrative compliance when in reality, they may be deemed abandoned or expired. CIPO has reminded Applicants that Canadian Patent Database data should not be relied upon – Applicants should rely on their own records. It appears there is no way a third party can determine with certainty the status of a Canadian patent or application at this time.

CIPO also reports that some applications or patents may appear abandoned erroneously, and that this may result in delays in processing actions requested on those applications.

Services on “hold”

CIPO is currently not processing:

abandonment notices;

reinstatement notices;

abandonment/response to report tied to applications that are abandoned, unless the erroneous abandonment status has been corrected;

changes of address, method of correspondence, or correcting applicant or inventor for application numbers below 3,243,062;

assignment or name change registrations where multiple documents are listed against the same file.

Date of resumption of such activities is yet to be determined.

Service standards

It is noted that CIPO service standards for operational tasks have now been largely doubled, to 36 weeks.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.