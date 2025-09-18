What Funeral Professionals Need To Know About Bill 46: Proposed Amendments To The Funeral, Burial And Cremation Services Act

a prescribed provision of this Act or the regulations; or a condition of a license, if the person is a licensee."

The purpose of such a penalty is (1) to promote compliance with the Act and the regulations and, (2) to prevent a person, directly or indirectly, from deriving any economic benefit as a result of contravening the Act or the regulations. The amount of the penalty "shall reflect the purpose of the penalty and shall be determined in accordance with the regulations, but the amount of the penalty shall not exceed $25,000."

Subsection (9), entitled "absolute liability" provides that an order imposing an administrative penalty ". . . applies even if

the person took all reasonable steps to prevent the contravention on which the order is based; or at the time of the contravention, the person had an honest and reasonable belief in a mistaken set of facts that, if true, would have rendered the contravention innocent."

Subsection (10) goes on to provide that "nothing in subsection (9) affects the prosecution of an offence." Further, Subsection (11) provides that ". . . an administrative penalty may be imposed alone or in conjunction with the exercise of any measure against a person provided by this Act or the regulations, including but not limited to the application of conditions to a license, the suspension, immediate suspension or revocation of a license or the refusal to renew a license." No hearing is required before an order is issued but there is a right of appeal. All the foregoing seems to be quite draconian, and one hopes the regulator will work with a licensee to correct a problem before simply proceeding with the foregoing.