Private Deal Structure – Mastering Due Diligence And Processes (Podcast)

In the second episode of our Private deal structure series, host Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-Lead of the M&A group continues the conversation with Sarat Maharaj, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton Corporate and Commercial Group, Simon Gauthier, Partner and Co-Lead in Dentons' Montreal Corporate and Commercial Group, and Mike Harris, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton Tax Group. Together, they explore why preparation is critical to ensuring a smooth transaction process. Tune in as the group unpacks:

tax considerations when evaluating deal structures,

how structure impacts due diligence,

navigating competitive vs. non-competitive processes, and

why NDAs and LOIs are essential to deal success.

CPD/CLE Accreditation

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

