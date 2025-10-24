Episode 86: Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion And Technology For Good (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 86, Heather is joined by Sheetal Mehta, an experienced Board Member, Founder, Entrepreneur, and two-time TEDx speaker. Sheetal shares her journey from arriving in Canada as a refugee, to leading global venture capital initiatives at Microsoft, to founding Shanti Life, a microfinance non-profit focused on empowering vulnerable women through financial literacy, safe sanitation and small business creation.



Sheetal discusses her belief in "technology for good," the importance of smart capital, and her work in supporting women-led businesses through mentorship and investment. Heather and Sheetal also reflect on resilience, the value of strong partnerships and why financial inclusion remains essential in 2025. To learn more about Sheetal Mehta and her work, connect with her on LinkedIn. To explore Shanti Life and its mission, visit https://shantilife.org/

