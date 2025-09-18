Private Deal Structure – Navigating Transaction Structures (Podcast)

In part one of our Private deal structure series, discover how to choose the right vehicle for your private M&A deal. Join host Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-Lead of the M&A Group...

In part one of our Private deal structure series, discover how to choose the right vehicle for your private M&A deal. Join host Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-Lead of the M&A Group for an insightful discussion with Sarat Maharaj, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton Corporate and Commercial Group, Simon Gauthier, Partner and Co-Lead in Dentons' Montreal Corporate and Commercial Group, and lead of the office's M&A Group, and Mike Harris, Partner in Dentons' Edmonton Tax Group, as together they unpack the pros and cons of asset vs. share sales, hybrid structures, amalgamations and reverse takeovers, and key tax considerations for buyers and sellers. Tune in to gain clarity on transaction design and set your deal up for success. self CPD/CLE Accreditation This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

