Amendments To Ontario's Construction Act

Osler's Construction and Infrastructure team, Andrew Wong, Elliot Smith, Lia Bruschetta, and Roger Gillott led a webinar and shared their combined expertise in both solicitor and disputes perspectives. They discussed project delivery, as well as claims and adjudication strategies. The session distilled the key legislative changes enacted through Bill 216 and explained what they mean for owners, contractors, subcontractors, lenders and counsel across the project lifecycle.

This session is designed to equip industry and legal professionals with practical, actionable insights on the new rules for:

adjudication

mandatory annual holdback release

invoicing and payment

liens

This session is tailored for in-house counsel, project owners and developers, general contractors, subcontractors, design professionals, lenders, and risk managers seeking a clear understanding of the new regime and how to adapt contracts, invoicing processes, payment controls, and dispute strategies accordingly.

Language: English

