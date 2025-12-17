ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Bill 60 Becomes Law – Updated On The Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025

ML
McMillan LLP

Contributor

McMillan LLP logo
McMillan is a leading business law firm serving public, private and not-for-profit clients across key industries in Canada, the United States and internationally. With recognized expertise and acknowledged leadership in major business sectors, we provide solutions-oriented legal advice through our offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal. Our firm values – respect, teamwork, commitment, client service and professional excellence – are at the heart of McMillan’s commitment to serve our clients, our local communities and the legal profession.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On November 27, 2025, the latest changes to Ontario's development regime as proposed by Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025 received Royal Assent ("Bill 60").
Canada Ontario Real Estate and Construction
Annik Forristal,Marc Kemerer,Patrick Pinho
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Annik Forristal’s articles from McMillan LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Property industries
McMillan LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport and Tax topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

Bill 60 Becomes Law

On November 27, 2025, the latest changes to Ontario's development regime as proposed by Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025 received Royal Assent ("Bill 60"). Bill 60 amends a number of key land use planning and development related pieces of legislation, including the Planning Act, the Development Charges Act, 1997, the Transit Oriented Communities Act, 2020, and the Construction Act, to achieve the goal of streamlining and standardizing the planning approval process and infrastructure delivery by lessening regulatory barriers.

Our previous bulletin discussing the changes proposed under Bill 60 related to Ontario's land use planning regime is available here, and our bulletins discussing Bill 60 and the pending amendments to the Construction Act are available here and here. There are no changes to the language from the time of our earlier publication.

As noted in our previous bulletins, Bill 60 provides the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing with authority to issue regulations permitting "as-of-right" variances to minimum or maximum zoning requirements up to a prescribed percentage stipulated in such regulation. Further to this, the Province published O. Reg. 257/25 on November 21, 2025, which provides that, for the purposes of setbacks, the "prescribed percentage" is 90%. In other words, variance of up to 10% from a setback distance is permitted as of right. Municipal committees and councils are already debating the impact of this change and proactive measures are being taken at that level to increase base zoning setbacks accordingly.

Conclusion

McMillan will continue to monitor any further changes to Ontario's planning, development and land use planning policy as the Province attempts to address the current housing supply crisis. If your lands or interests may be impacted, please contact Annik Forristal, Marc Kemerer, Christie Gibson, Kailey Sutton or Patrick Pinho, and our team would be pleased to discuss this important piece of legislation and the new regulation with you.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2025

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Annik Forristal
Annik Forristal
Photo of Marc Kemerer
Marc Kemerer
Photo of Christie Gibson
Christie Gibson
Photo of Patrick Pinho
Patrick Pinho
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More