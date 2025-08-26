Construction Law Insights From 2024

In Saskatchewan, summer marks the peak of construction season—six months of full-scale activity across roads, buildings, and infrastructure. With warmer weather comes a surge in project starts, fewer delays, and a fully mobilized workforce. But with increased activity also comes increased legal complexity.

From managing construction delays and contractor insolvency to understanding the legal responsibilities of site supervisors, construction managers face a growing need for practical legal guidance. In 2024, McKercher LLP published a series of blog posts that address key legal challenges across the industry.

This blog series covers:

Design Deviations - Liability risks for architects and engineers when construction diverges from approved plans.

Insolvency During Projects - Legal implications of contractor or supplier insolvency mid-construction.

Delay Claims - A top-down look at how delay claims are assessed and resolved.

Builders Liens - Options for removing a lien under The Builders' Lien Act.