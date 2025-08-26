ARTICLE
26 August 2025

Construction Law Insights From 2024

ML
McKercher LLP

Contributor

Canada Saskatchewan Real Estate and Construction
In Saskatchewan, summer marks the peak of construction season—six months of full-scale activity across roads, buildings, and infrastructure. With warmer weather comes a surge in project starts, fewer delays, and a fully mobilized workforce. But with increased activity also comes increased legal complexity.

From managing construction delays and contractor insolvency to understanding the legal responsibilities of site supervisors, construction managers face a growing need for practical legal guidance. In 2024, McKercher LLP published a series of blog posts that address key legal challenges across the industry.

This blog series covers:

Design Deviations - Liability risks for architects and engineers when construction diverges from approved plans.

Insolvency During Projects - Legal implications of contractor or supplier insolvency mid-construction.

Delay Claims - A top-down look at how delay claims are assessed and resolved.

Builders Liens - Options for removing a lien under The Builders' Lien Act.

