New Saskatchewan Municipal Bill Makes Local Governance More Efficient, Transparent And Modern

This article was co-authored by Adryan Toth, Senior Legal Counsel, Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities

Recently introduced Saskatchewan legislation, Bill 43, The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act, aims to strengthen local governance, increase transparency for municipalities and their residents and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens.

The Act was introduced in response to local feedback and will help address everyday concerns for ratepayers and municipal representatives by amending The Cities Act, The Municipalities Act and The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010.

The Act introduces a broad range of amendments, from new training initiatives that will strengthen local governance to revised appeal processes for property assessments.

Key Changes:

Increased transparency – Municipalities will be required to post meeting minutes, financial statements and bylaws online

Local governance – Municipalities must offer newly elected councillors orientation training

Enhanced employee protection – Workplace harassment of municipal employees will be added as a summary conviction offence applicable to members of council, commissioners, managers and officials in The Cities Act, The Municipalities Act and The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010

Increased municipal powers – Including ability to classify animals as dangerous rather than seeking judicial order, ability to fine those engaging in illegal dumping and tools to collect tax arrears from oil and gas companies

Property tax assessment – Streamlined property assessment appeal process which allows parties to enter into an agreement for adjustment to property tax assessment

The Act's implementation is aimed at helping modernize municipal legislation to better serve the needs of Saskatchewan municipalities of all sizes.

The second reading of Bill 43 can be accessed here, and the full text for Bill 43 can be found here. The Act is expected to pass during the spring 2026 sitting of the Saskatchewan legislative assembly. Upon passage, the majority of the amendments would come into force immediately.

If passed, the Act will introduce significant changes for municipalities – we encourage administrators and councils to seek legal advice in implementing new policies and procedures to align with the legislation. The MLT Aikins municipal team is committed to providing timely, innovative and practical advice to our municipal clients across Western Canada.

