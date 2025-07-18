Collaborative Contracts In Construction: A Global Perspective (Video)

Join Gowling WLG's Construction & Infrastructure team in this on-demand webinar for a high-impact conference designed for leaders navigating today's complex infrastructure landscape. With legal experts from Canada, the UK, and the Middle East, this exclusive event delivered practical, cross-border insight into the evolving legal frameworks, risks, and opportunities shaping major construction projects worldwide.
Topics include:
- Comparative perspectives: Gow collaborative contracting and dispute resolution are approached across jurisdictions. Our international panel shared real-world case studies and lessons learned from major infrastructure projects.
- Emerging approaches to risk management: Understand how collaborative contracting is evolving across the Atlantic and what it means for owners, contractors, and consultants.
- Practical solutions to ease trade pressures: Discover how collaborative contracts can be structured to anticipate, share, and mitigate trade and tariff-related risks.
Benchmark your approach, build cross-border insight, and stay ahead of legal and commercial trends shaping the future of construction.
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.