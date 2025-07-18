ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Collaborative Contracts In Construction: A Global Perspective (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Join Gowling WLG's Construction & Infrastructure team in this on-demand webinar for a high-impact conference designed for leaders navigating today's complex infrastructure landscape.
Worldwide Real Estate and Construction
Mark Platteel,Nicolas Cayouette,Jessica Tresham
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Join Gowling WLG's Construction & Infrastructure team in this on-demand webinar for a high-impact conference designed for leaders navigating today's complex infrastructure landscape. With legal experts from Canada, the UK, and the Middle East, this exclusive event delivered practical, cross-border insight into the evolving legal frameworks, risks, and opportunities shaping major construction projects worldwide.

Topics include:

  • Comparative perspectives: Gow collaborative contracting and dispute resolution are approached across jurisdictions. Our international panel shared real-world case studies and lessons learned from major infrastructure projects.
  • Emerging approaches to risk management: Understand how collaborative contracting is evolving across the Atlantic and what it means for owners, contractors, and consultants.
  • Practical solutions to ease trade pressures: Discover how collaborative contracts can be structured to anticipate, share, and mitigate trade and tariff-related risks.

Benchmark your approach, build cross-border insight, and stay ahead of legal and commercial trends shaping the future of construction.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Platteel
Mark Platteel
Photo of Nicolas Cayouette
Nicolas Cayouette
Photo of Peter Anagnostou
Peter Anagnostou
Photo of Jessica Tresham
Jessica Tresham
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More