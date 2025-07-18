Collaborative Contracts In Construction: A Global Perspective (Video)

Join Gowling WLG's Construction & Infrastructure team in this on-demand webinar for a high-impact conference designed for leaders navigating today's complex infrastructure landscape. With legal experts from Canada, the UK, and the Middle East, this exclusive event delivered practical, cross-border insight into the evolving legal frameworks, risks, and opportunities shaping major construction projects worldwide.

Topics include:

Comparative perspectives: Gow collaborative contracting and dispute resolution are approached across jurisdictions. Our international panel shared real-world case studies and lessons learned from major infrastructure projects.

Gow collaborative contracting and dispute resolution are approached across jurisdictions. Our international panel shared real-world case studies and lessons learned from major infrastructure projects. Emerging approaches to risk management: Understand how collaborative contracting is evolving across the Atlantic and what it means for owners, contractors, and consultants.

Understand how collaborative contracting is evolving across the Atlantic and what it means for owners, contractors, and consultants. Practical solutions to ease trade pressures: Discover how collaborative contracts can be structured to anticipate, share, and mitigate trade and tariff-related risks.

Benchmark your approach, build cross-border insight, and stay ahead of legal and commercial trends shaping the future of construction.

