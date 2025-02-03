Allyson Baker Featured In Business In Vancouver Article On Airspace

Clark Wilson Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement Associate Counsel Allyson Baker was featured in the recent Business in Vancouver article, "Who owns the sky? How airspace is shaping Vancouver's future".

In the article, Allyson discusses the complexities of airspace ownership in Vancouver. She explained that developers use airspace parcels to enable mixed-use projects, comparing them to customizable LEGO blocks. She also highlighted the importance of legal agreements, like reciprocal easement agreements, to manage shared resources and ensure smooth operations among parcel owners.

This article is a must-read for real estate developers, property owners, urban planners, and legal professionals. It underscores the growing importance of airspace ownership as a tool for maximizing urban density and enabling mixed-use developments.

Read the full article here.