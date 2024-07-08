ARTICLE
8 July 2024

Extension Of Permanent Residence Program For Eligible Construction Workers

UPDATE July 4, 2024: The availability of the permanent residence program for workers in the construction industry in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) whose immigration status has lapsed has been further extended until December 31, 2024 (or once 1,000 principal applicants have been granted permanent residence, whichever comes first).

UPDATE January 22, 2024: The availability of the permanent residence program for workers in the construction industry in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) whose immigration status has lapsed has been extended until July 2, 2024 (or once 1,000 principal applicants have been granted permanent residence, whichever comes first).

Original entry - January 31, 2023: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accept up to 1,000 permanent residence applications from workers in the construction industry in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) whose immigration status has lapsed. This program was launched in 2019 to create a pathway to permanent residency for out-of-status workers in the construction industry to address labor shortages and improve their labor and employment rights. Eligible individuals have until January 2, 2024 to apply for permanent residence and can include their spouses, partners and dependent children in their application.

