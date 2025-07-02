Canadian Startup Zown Heads South To Revolutionize The US Real Estate Market

Since 2022, Zown Realty Inc. ("Zown") has provided Canadians with an easy, fast and comprehensive app to support those looking to buy or sell real estate. Zown recently expanded into the United States and has already seen early success.

Author: Amanda French, 2025 Summer Student-At-Law

The app facilitates buying, selling and upsizing homes without the expense of hiring a real estate agent. Since its launch in Canada, the platform has experienced significant growth. In 2023, the company experienced a 400% growth rate, assisted over 250 homebuyers, and facilitated more than C$200 million in real estate transactions. Earlier this year, Zown partnered with Ceder Innovations Inc. to promote leasehold options for Canadian buyers.

Zown's CEO and co-founder, Rashard Rameez, views the U.S. market as an opportunity to reach renters who are already seeking more accessible housing solutions. Since entering the San Francisco real estate market, Zown has projected a potential growth rate ten times greater than that of the Canadian market. Building on this momentum, the company has announced plans to expand across the country and eventually internationally. In the climate of a global housing affordability crisis, Zown is positioning itself as a disruptive force in the real estate industry. As its user base and international recognition continue to grow, the platform is becoming an increasingly attractive and affordable option for everyday homebuyers.

