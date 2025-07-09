ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Important Tarion Update For Builders - Tarion Introduces Unique Home ID And New Warranty Information Sheets

SB
Sorbara Law

Contributor

Sorbara Law logo

We offer exceptional legal service to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental bodies around the corner and across the world. Our lawyers represent a remarkable depth of experience and deliver a range of legal expertise that is unusual in all but the largest of law firms.

SorbaraLaw provides corporate and commercial services to the smallest of entrepreneurial start-ups and to fast growing technology based firms, multi-generational family businesses, some of Canada’s largest multi-national corporations, and important foreign individual and corporate investors. Our corporate and commercial services include all aspects of business law including tax, incorporation, reorganizations and consolidations, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, succession, structured finance, real estate matters, specialized services required by banks and financial institutions, and all manner of tax-driven transactions.

Explore Firm Details
Last month, we shared details about Tarion's updated Deposit Protection Policy, designed to better inform purchasers of their warranty rights while also helping to prevent illegal home sales.
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Slonee Malhotra
Authors
Photo of Slonee Malhotra
Slonee Malhotra
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More