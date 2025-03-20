From The Lobby - Constitutional Questions In Canada's Federal Election (Podcast)

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
In the latest episode of Fasken's From The Lobby series, we
dive into the Liberal leadership race, featuring front runners Mark
Carney and Chrystia Freeland. We explore the implications for
Parliament and the next Prime Minister. Join hosts Guy Giorno, Alex Steinhouse, and Andrew House for an insightful discussion.
(Recorded March 7)