From The Lobby - Constitutional Questions In Canada's Federal Election (Podcast)

In the latest episode of Fasken's From The Lobby series, we dive into the Liberal leadership race, featuring front runners Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland. We explore the implications for Parliament and the next Prime Minister. Join hosts Guy Giorno, Alex Steinhouse, and Andrew House for an insightful discussion. (Recorded March 7)

Visit Fasken's Canada-Trump Administration 2.0 page for in-depth insight and analysis.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.