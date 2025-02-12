ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Diving Deeper Into The January Prorogation On The Canadian Parliament (Podcast)

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In this episode, Daniel Brock delves into the legal and political uncertainty related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to prorogue the federal parliament at a critical time for Canada.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Daniel Brock,Claudia Feldkamp, and Alex Steinhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, Daniel Brock delves into the legal and political uncertainty related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to prorogue the federal parliament at a critical time for Canada. The move has sparked some criticism, particularly given the potential crisis posed by the Trump administration 2.0. The episode also explores the legal and constitutional challenges to prorogation, highlighting a federal court case initiated by two Canadians from Nova Scotia aiming to overturn the decision. Daniel is joined by Claudia Feldkamp and Alex Steinhouse, senior counsel at Fasken Government Relations and Political Law team, who provide insights into the intricacies of prorogation and discuss their recent bulletins on the topic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Brock
Daniel Brock
Photo of Claudia Feldkamp
Claudia Feldkamp
Photo of Alex Steinhouse
Alex Steinhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More