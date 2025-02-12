Diving Deeper Into The January Prorogation On The Canadian Parliament (Podcast)

In this episode, Daniel Brock delves into the legal and political uncertainty related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to prorogue the federal parliament at a critical time for Canada. The move has sparked some criticism, particularly given the potential crisis posed by the Trump administration 2.0. The episode also explores the legal and constitutional challenges to prorogation, highlighting a federal court case initiated by two Canadians from Nova Scotia aiming to overturn the decision. Daniel is joined by Claudia Feldkamp and Alex Steinhouse, senior counsel at Fasken Government Relations and Political Law team, who provide insights into the intricacies of prorogation and discuss their recent bulletins on the topic.

