Class Action Launched Over Alleged Defects In Pacemakers

A proposed Canadian class action alleges that certain Boston Scientific pacemakers may pose serious health risks due to battery defects that can trigger device failures, potentially causing irregular heart rhythms, fainting, stroke, or death.

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A new proposed Canadian class action alleges that certain Boston Scientific pacemakers may pose serious health risks due to potential battery defects and device failures.

On June 9, 2026, Siskinds Desmeules, Siskinds LLP’s Québec affiliate, filed an application in the Superior Court of Québec seeking authorization to represent Canadians implanted with specific pacemakers who suffered injury or may require premature device replacement.

Reported longstanding battery issues with Boston Scientific devices can trigger failures

A March 2026 New York Times investigation reported that Boston Scientific was aware over a period of years of potential battery performance issues in certain pacemakers, including the Accolade and Ingenio lines, based on internal records and regulatory inspection findings, while continuing to investigate their causes and scope.

The report described how manufacturing problems and inadequate analysis of battery testing data between 2013 and 2021, along with later-identified issues, may have contributed to defective devices remaining in circulation, with battery-related failures linked to at least seven deaths and more than 800 injuries.

The affected products have been subject to multiple recalls and safety advisories, including large-scale actions ultimately affecting more than 1.6 million devices worldwide due to battery-related malfunctions that can trigger Safety Mode activation.

Device failures may lead to serious and life-threatening complications

The newly filed application to authorize a class action alleges that design and/or manufacturing defects in certain Boston Scientific devices’ internal batteries may increase electrical resistance and trigger an irreversible “Safety Mode.” This mode can impair the pacemaker’s ability to regulate heart rhythm in accordance with individual patients’ requirements and may require surgical replacement. Such failures may result in a loss of effective pacing, particularly in patients who depend on the device.

According to the claim, potential complications include irregular heart rhythms, fainting and fall-related injuries, worsening heart failure, stroke or heart attack, surgical complications, and death. Some patients may require urgent medical intervention, including device replacement.

The Boston Scientific pacemaker and CRT-P models at issue include Accolade, Altrua, Essentio, Proponent, Valitude, Visionist, Advantio, Ingenio, Vitalio, Invive, Inliven, and Intua.

Siskinds seeks justice for patients implanted with Boston Scientific pacemakers

Siskinds LLP is seeking compensation for Canadians who were implanted with one of the impacted devices. The action aims to address physical, emotional, and financial losses suffered by patients who experienced bodily injury, as well as those requiring ongoing monitoring or experiencing harm related to the risk of failure.

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