Balancing Life And Law: A Mature Student's Guide To Law School Success

Over the 20 years I spent in the military and law enforcement, the absolute last thing on my mind was whether an out-of-court statement was submitted for the truth of its contents. Even so, after my many years of service, I decided to change career paths and apply to law school.

Going back to school as a mature student, especially when you are pivoting to an entirely different profession, presents a whole new set of challenges, including the "joys" of the inevitable imposter syndrome (which does not seem to go away). But fear not, as a mature law student, the skills and experiences you've gained through your lived and professional lives can be powerful assets in your studies and while articling. Law school and articling demand more than just academic knowledge; they require critical thinking, adaptability, and practical skills, all of which mature students often bring in abundance. It is important to leverage these skills and experiences to continue your path to success. Remember, you made it this far for a reason.

Although most skills discussed here apply interchangeably between law school and articling, some are more suited to one than the other. The following is by no means a comprehensive summary of the skills mature students bring to the table, but just a sampling along with some guidance on how to leverage them as you embark on this adventure.

During Law School

Analytical and Critical thinking – Mature students often bring years of experience analyzing problems, processing complex information, and making decisions, all of which align perfectly with the demands of legal analysis. These skills will help you in dissecting case law, understanding legislation, and crafting compelling arguments in class discussions or assignments. Time Management – Balancing coursework, extracurricular activities, and personal responsibilities can be daunting. Mature students tend to have developed finely tuned time management skills through years of experience juggling past career or family obligations. This efficiency makes you adept at meeting deadlines and staying organized. Enhanced Communication Skills – Effective communication is a cornerstone of legal success. Mature students often bring polished interpersonal and communication skills, gained from previous careers or life experiences. This helps you build rapport with classmates, professors, and networking contacts. Leadership and Initiative – Mature students frequently take on leadership roles in study groups, student organizations, or moot court competitions. Your confidence and ability to take initiative can make you a natural leader, inspiring peers, and setting the tone for collaborative efforts. Real-World Perspective – Life experience allows you to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This perspective enriches classroom discussions, adding depth and practical insights that benefit everyone. Established Networks – As a mature student, you may already have professional networks that can open doors to mentorships, internships, and job opportunities. These connections can be instrumental in building your legal career.

During Articling

Client Relations – Many mature students have previous experience working with clients or stakeholders. They understand the nuances of managing expectations, building trust, and maintaining professionalism, all of which are critical to succeeding in legal practice. Problem Solving – Real-world experience enhances your ability to approach challenges with a practical, solution-oriented mindset. Whether drafting contracts or preparing for litigation, this skill can set you apart during articling. Professionalism and Work Ethic – Years in the workforce instill a sense of accountability, discipline, and professionalism. These traits stand out during the articling term, where consistent effort and reliability are key. Adaptability – Having already navigated professional environments, the mature student may be quicker to adapt to the culture and expectations of a law firm. This flexibility makes you a valuable team member, ready to tackle new challenges. Conflict Resolution Skills – Previous roles may have involved mediating disputes, negotiating terms, or de-escalating tense situations. This experience translates seamlessly into the legal field, particularly in areas such as negotiation, alternative dispute resolution, or litigation.

With all this said, the best way to apply your strengths as a mature student is to showcase your advantages. In applications and interviews, focus on your transferable skills, using specific examples of how your past experiences align with the demands of legal practice. Expand your existing network by participating in law school events and attending firm and law society events during articles and beyond. Display your professionalism, work ethic, and collaborative skills in your daily practice and let these skills shine in every interaction, whether in class or during articling.

There is no doubt that pursuing law as a mature student comes with its unique challenges, but as discussed, your background and experiences are invaluable assets. By leveraging your skills and experiences, you will not only thrive in law school but also stand out during your articling term and beyond.

Embrace the journey and use your experience to carve out a path to success.

