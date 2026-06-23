What To Do After A Car Accident In Alberta: 7 Essential Steps To Protect Yourself

Being involved in a car accident can be overwhelming, but knowing the right steps to take immediately afterward can protect your health, insurance benefits, and legal rights.

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Your actions in the first hours and days can directly affect your health, insurance benefits, and legal rights.

Alberta operates under an at-fault (tort-based) insurance system, meaning fault, evidence, and documentation still play a major role in compensation.

Many people unintentionally weaken valid claims by waiting too long, missing reporting thresholds, or saying too much to insurers.

What Are the 7 Most Important Things to Do After an Accident?

1. Prioritize Safety and Get Medical Help

Call 911 if anyone is injured. Even if injuries appear minor, seek medical attention as soon as possible. Adrenaline can mask symptoms such as concussions, internal injuries, or soft-tissue damage.

Early medical records are critical evidence.

2. Stay at the Scene (It’s the Law)

Under Alberta law, leaving the scene of an accident is illegal. You must remain, render assistance, and exchange required information.

Leaving the scene can lead to fines, demerits, or criminal charges.

3. Document the Scene Immediately

If you are able:

Take photos of vehicles, injuries, road conditions, and signage

Record date, time, and location

Collect witness names and contact information

Police and insurers rely heavily on contemporaneous evidence.

4. Report the Accident When Required

You must report a collision to police in Alberta if:

There are injuries or fatalities

Combined property damage exceeds $5,000

Public property is damaged

A driver cannot provide documentation

5. Notify Your Insurer and Access Section B Benefits

All Alberta auto policies include Section B accident benefits, which provide no-fault coverage for medical treatment, disability income, and related expenses, even if you caused the accident.

Key deadlines include:

Notify your insurer within 30 days Submit the AB-1 claim form within required timelines

AB-1 Claim Form Instructions and Deadlines

After an accident, it’s important to complete the Notice of Loss and Proof of Claim Form (AB-1 Form) as soon as possible. Be sure to keep a copy for your records and send the original, signed form to the insurance company for the vehicle you were in at the time of the accident.

If you’re unable to meet the deadlines listed below, you should still submit your form as soon as you can and include a brief explanation for the delay.

Here are the key timelines to keep in mind:

Within 10 business days: If your injury involves a sprain, strain, or Whiplash Associated Disorder (WAD) I or II, you’ll need to submit your form within this timeframe to access accident benefits under the DTPR.

If your injury involves a sprain, strain, or Whiplash Associated Disorder (WAD) I or II, you’ll need to submit your form within this timeframe to access accident benefits under the DTPR. Within 30 days: For all other injuries, or if you choose not to access DTPR accident benefits, the form should be submitted within 30 days of the accident.

Staying on top of these deadlines can help ensure you receive the benefits and support you’re entitled to.

6. Be Careful What You Say

Stick to facts when speaking with insurers. Avoid guessing fault, minimizing symptoms, or providing casual statements that could be used later.

Polite does not mean over-informative.

7. Get Legal Advice Early

While not every accident leads to litigation, early legal advice helps you:

Understand fault and compensation options

Avoid missed deadlines

Navigate insurers with confidence

Watson Goepel’s Personal Injury team regularly advises clients at this early stage to prevent problems before they arise.

Frequently Asked Questions (Alberta)

Do I need to see a doctor if I feel fine?

Yes. Many injuries appear days later.

Can I still get benefits if I caused the accident?

Yes. Section B benefits are no-fault.

How long do I have to sue?

Generally, two years under Alberta’s Limitations Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.