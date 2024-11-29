The 2024 Annual Charity & Not-For-Profit Law Webinar - Held On November 14, 2024

The 2024 Carters Annual Charity & Not-for-Profit Law Webinar, hosted by Carters Professional Corporation on November 14, 2023, was attended by over 1,200 registered attendees from the charitable and not-for-profit sector from across Canada.

The special guest speakers this year were The Honourable Ratna Omidvar, C.M., O.Ont., Retired Senator for Ontario and Former Deputy Chair of the Special Senate Committee on the Charitable Sector who spoke on the topic of Looking Back, Looking Forward: A Conversation with The Retired Senator about the Charitable Sector, as well asBruce MacDonald, President, Imagine Canada, on the topic of Challenges and Opportunities for the Charitable & NFP Sector: What to Get Ready for.

The handouts and presentation materials from this year's webinar are now available below:

Gift Acceptance Policies and Donor Agreements: An Integrated Approach – presented by Jacqueline M. Demczur, Partner, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario & Ryan M. Prendergast, Partner, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario.

IT and Data Management: Board Governance Issues to Consider – presented by Esther Shainblum, Partner, Carters, Ottawa, Ontario & Cameron A. Axford, Associate, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario.

Protecting Communication in Anticipation of Lawsuits and CRA Audits – presented by Sean S. Carter, Litigation Partner, Carters, Toronto, Ontario & Heidi N. LeBlanc, Litigation Associate, Carters, Toronto, Ontario.

Essential Employment Law Update for Charities and NFPs – presented by Barry W. Kwasniewski, Partner, Carters, Ottawa, Ontario & Martin U. Wissmath, Associate, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario.

Challenges and Opportunities for the Charitable & NFP Sector: What to Get Ready for – presented by Bruce MacDonald, President & CEO Imagine Canada, Toronto, Ontario. (No PowerPoint Available)

Understanding New Changes to the T3010 Charity Return – presented by Theresa L.M. Man, Partner, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario.

Remuneration of Directors: What Is Allowed & What's Not – presented by Esther S.J. Oh, Partner, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario & Urshita Grover, Associate, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario.

Charities Working with Non-Charities: What are the Options? – presented by Terrance S. Carter, Managing Partner, Carters, Orangeville, Ontario

Looking Back, Looking Forward: A Conversation about the Charitable Sector with The Retired Senator from Ontario – presented by The Honourable Ratna Omidvar, C.M., O.Ont. (No PowerPoint Available)

